The Oregon State Beavers beat the Gonzaga Bulldogs 9-5 and the New Mexico Lobos 13-3 on Sunday in a doubleheader at the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic. Playing those teams for the second time in the three-day event in Surprise, Arizona, the Beavers’ bats stayed hot as they put up 12 hits against Gonzaga and 15 more against New Mexico. The Beavers slugged their way to dominant wins in the first meetings, defeating New Mexico 21-1 on Friday and Gonzaga 13-5 on Saturday.

SURPRISE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO