Germany Takes Top Two Spots in Four-Man Bobsled Day 1

By Marsha Green
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany, led by Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner, finished in the top two spots with a total time of 1:57.00 and 2:00.00 respectively after the first...

