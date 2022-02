WWE Elimination Chamber Results – February 19, 2022. – The WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show opens up from the WWE TV Studios in Stamford, Connecticut as Jackie Redmond welcomes us. She’s joined in the studio by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp. They hype tonight’s show. We get a promo for the Chamber structure. The panel discusses the Chamber matches and then sends us to Kevin Patrick backstage at the Jeddah Super Dome. Patrick is with Natalya, who has a bone to pick with Rhea Ripley. Natalya isn’t happy with Ripley calling herself The Iron Woman of WWE. Natalya says that is her title and she has three Guinness World Records to prove it. Natalya predicts Liv Morgan will win the Women’s Elimination Chamber so that one day she can be as great as Natalya and become a Triple Crown Champion.

