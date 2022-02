It seems to me the word “Christian” is bandied about very loosely and carelessly without understanding the true meaning of the word. I am not referring to Webster’s definition, but to Acts 11:26 which defines a “Christian” as a disciple of Christ. Are we truly a disciple of Christ or do we use the term to indicate that we are not a Muslim, Hindu or some other religion? Do we say we are a Christian because it seems to be acceptable? Remember, President Obama said “We are no longer a Christian nation.” Was he right?

SALISBURY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO