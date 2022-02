Do you have a child ages 5-18 (as of Jan. 1) who you would like to get engaged in extracurricular activities?. Do you feel that public speaking skills are important for your child to have? Does your child have a special talent that they would love to share? Is your child artistic or creative? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then Rowan County 4-H has just the activity for your child.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO