The N.C. Farm to School Program was founded in 1997. N.C. farmers are a tremendous asset to school nutrition programs in N.C. as well as the entire country. They grow a variety of produce that meet the needs of schools. The Farm to School Program is a great opportunity for students to have access to fresh fruits and vegetables during the school day. For a lot of children, the Farm to School Program is the only time they get to experience trying different types of produce.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO