Gotta Run: Reducing chronic body inflammation

It is estimated that 80% of Americans deal with some sort of back pain in their lives. Eight percent of all adults experience persistent or chronic back pain. Typically, the pain is in the lower back. The lumbar part of your spine (lower back) is the most weight-bearing part of the spine. Add weak abdominal muscles and a big belly into the equation and that is the perfect recipe for lower back pain. Of course, it can be due to an injury or overuse of the muscles, ligaments and joints. Even a herniated or ruptured disc (the cushioning between the vertebrae) will most of the time put pressure on the nerve roots, giving you pain in the buttocks or even all the way down your leg. Numbness, tingling or burning sensations in your lower extremities can be caused from lower back issues. Another reason for back pain can be osteoarthritis, where cartilage wears down with age. Even a bad hip (or any other lower body joint problem) can cause back pain due to a limp or the way you are walking. Other reason for lower back pain can be:

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO