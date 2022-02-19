ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Ann Farabee column: Valley to victory

By Post Lifestyles
Salisbury Post
 3 days ago

When I have been in the most difficult valleys of life, I have often come to the point of saying or thinking, “I’m done.”. On many occasions in life, I have closed my eyes to rest — and 30 minutes later — realize that my eyes are open. Sleep was nowhere...

creators.com

Classic Ann Landers

Editor's Note: Hundreds of Ann Landers' loyal readers have requested that newspapers continue to publish her columns. These letters originally appeared in 1999. Dear Ann Landers: I am the mother of a very confused 5-year-old boy. His father and I are divorced, and we both have remarried. My new husband loves "Timmy" and is a wonderful father to him. Thanks to his encouragement and generosity, he has helped me be more supportive of Timmy's relationship with his father. I have tried to be kind to Timmy's father and stepmother, and have gone out of my way to accommodate their schedules. We have even loaned them money to help pay some bills. I do this because I love my son.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Salisbury Post

Doug Creamer column: Wisdom from friends

I have always believed that our words are more powerful than we could ever imagine. I have to be careful with my words because I like to have fun and I am a bit of a prankster. I know that my words can hurt as well as heal. My words can bring laughter and bring tears. The words we choose are important because of their impact on people’s lives.
RELIGION
Salisbury Post

Sharon Randall: Cards can be unexpected, priceless gift

The birthday card made me laugh. A man and a woman of a certain age (old) are talking. The woman asks, “Wearing that new, hot hearing aid?”. “Yeah,” says the man, “it set me back $4,000!”. “Really? What kind is it?”. And the guy replies, “2:30.”
LIFESTYLE
#Romans
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Beth Maitland Introduces the ‘Little Dreamer’ in Her Life

Hours filled with cat naps. The Young and the Restless fave Beth Maitland (Traci) may be busy as of late but it’s just another day for her beautiful Bengal cat. This past Wednesday, the CBS soap actress headed out to Los Angeles for work but she couldn’t leave before “kissing this little dreamer farewell.”
PETS
Salisbury Post

Letter: Celebrate great VA workers

In reference to Mr. Roger Barbee’s letter to the editor on Feb. 6 about the VA workers (“Words appreciating service empty, phony”), I must speak up for them. These men and women work tireless for the veterans who end up staying eternity on these hollowed grounds. I’ve ridden with the Patriot Guard riders for more than 15 years. During each and every funeral, the utmost care is given to family and the veteran themselves.
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 5 laziest signs

Knowing about your zodiac sign is becoming more and more popular in 2022. Even if you don’t necessarily believe in the real effects of zodiac signs, it is always fun to see if you fit into your supposed characteristics and mannerisms. If you are lazy, you could maybe blame it on your zodiac sign!
LIFESTYLE
Salisbury Post

Gray Stone Day School makes masks optional

Starting Monday, Gray Stone Day School students will have the option of wearing a mask. In a move that received applause from parents and other citizens in attendance, the Gray Stone Board of Directors unanimously approved the motion at Monday’s meeting to make masks optional. School administrator Helen Nance...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
Society
Religion
Salisbury Post

Mike Wilson: Requiem for Sweet Sally

It is a significant understatement to declare that my friend The DC (apologies to Phil, but doesn’t every veteran duck-hunting crew have one by now?) can be hard on his equipment sometimes. Consider his 2009 Ranger pickup, battered well beyond its years, whose side-view mirrors have been shorn off...
SALISBURY, NC
Salisbury Post

Community dialogs at school, church, theater hope to get Salisbury talking

Dr. Sonny Kelly, playwright, actor and community dialog facilitator, is bringing “The Talk” to Salisbury. Kelly based his one-man show on a conversation he had with his older son several years ago. It includes some 22 characters — his parents, his grandmothers, his grandfather, Robert E. Lee, David Duke, James Baldwin and more.
SALISBURY, NC
Salisbury Post

Darrell Blackwelder column: Time to start thinking about spring fertilization

It’s time to consider spring fertilization of established cool-season fescue lawns. Properly fertilized and maintained turf helps withstand summer droughts, diseases and other pest problems. Turf specialists recommend fertilizer applications in the fall and early spring for cool-season fescue. Slow-release turf-type fertilizers usually contain a mixture of coated nitrogen...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Salisbury Post

Earth Day Jam will make its return in Bell Tower Green

After a two-year hiatus, Happy Roots is bringing back its signature fundraiser Earth Day Jam in a new location. For the first time since the inaugural festival in 2012, Earth Day Jam will be a free event held at the new Bell Tower Green Park and amphitheater in downtown Salisbury. Earth Day Jam promotes environmental education, music and arts, health, wellness, local foods and sustainable living. It will feature 11 bands on two stages.
SALISBURY, NC
Salisbury Post

Rockwell making plans for arts and crafts show at American Legion

ROCKWELL — COVID-19 has slowed down festivals and events, but it’s now time for Rockwell to have a community event. Show organizer Linda Burleyson is planning the Rockwell Art, Crafts and Show at the American Legion on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The town is sponsor and welcomes the public to attend to showcase small businesses.
ROCKWELL, NC
Salisbury Post

Creature comfort: Furry Hugs provides stuffed animals to local health care facilities

SALISBURY — About four decades ago, Elaine Williams was admitted to Forsyth Medical Center for what promised to be a routine procedure. It would prove to be anything but. Elaine’s body reacted poorly to the surgery, surprising doctors and turning the low-stakes affair into a matter of life and death. As Elaine struggled in the intensive care unit, her husband Richard worried about the family’s four young children. Searching for some way to give Elaine comfort and a little encouragement, he bought her a small stuffed dog from the hospital gift shop.
SALISBURY, NC
Salisbury Post

Clyde: What to do with all that stuff?

I listen, and it cheers me along. While stuck inside, confined with COVID or copious snow, there is only one thing left to do: clean out your drawers. But who decides what to keep and what to toss? By what criteria? If you haven’t used it in five years, get rid of it, they say.
SALISBURY, NC
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle

Does a father have a choice in whether or not they walk their daughter down the aisle?. The wedding industry is absolutely booming. Data shows that it brings in over 60 billion dollars every year. And after all the delays from the pandemic, with many engaged couples having to reschedule or postpone their nuptials, 2022 is on track to be one of the bigger financial years for weddings in the last decade.
Indy100

YouTube explorer finds ‘creepy Knight’s Templar’ ritual cave while searching underneath a tree

A YouTube explorer has made an incredible discovery after stumbling across a hold underneath a tree, which lead to a stunningly preserved ‘Knights Templar’ cave.In a video shared on 3rd October, Brendan Explores went for a ramble in Shifnal, Shropshire after he and a friend read about a 700-year-old cave on the internet, also known as the Caynton Caves. Secret Knights Templar Caves Found Hidden In Woods! WARNING CREEPY! ...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS

