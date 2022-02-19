ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach hosts free COVID-19 vaccination clinic

By Dana Hazzard
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Feb. 22.

The clinic will be held at the More Than Conquerors Church from 4-6 p.m. All vaccines including boosters will be available. Individuals between the age of five and seventeen can only receive the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Appointments are encouraged, however, walk-ins will be accepted.

Visit the links below to schedule your appointment time:

#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
