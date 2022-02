One year ago, Nissan revealed its 2022 Frontier pickup. A few months later, we got wind of rumors that suggested a hardcore 'R' version was on the way to take the fight to the Ford Ranger Raptor, but nothing has come of this gossip so far. Instead, Nissan has been further developing the racing version of the truck, but that doesn't mean that the Japanese automaker has no intention of bringing cooler versions of the pickup to market. In fact, the 2022 Chicago Auto Show will play host to three new concepts that highlight the rugged capability of the Nissan Frontier, and who knows? With enough interest, maybe one or all of these concepts could come to life.

