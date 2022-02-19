Warriors fall to Bucs, 63-42

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
LeBron James may have hit the game-winning shot, but it was Stephen Curry who stole the show during Sunday’s All-Star Game in Cleveland. The Golden State Warriors superstar drained 16 three-pointers and scored 50 to win ASG MVP. It was a memorable night and a sensational performance from No. 30.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
One NBA player pulled off an impressive move Saturday — getting ejected from a game that he wasn’t even playing in … and then refusing to leave. Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight sat courtside for UConn’s game against Xavier. Bouknight is a UConn alum and played for them just last season before getting drafted to the NBA.
A veteran NFL defensive back has announced his decision to retire from the game at 30 years of age. Ricardo Allen, a veteran safety in the National Football League, has decided to retire from the game following the 2021 season. The former Purdue Boilermakers star played in the NFL from...
Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is back in town as his contract is set to be up. Campbell posted a few eye emojis on his Instagram story with Lambeau Field in the background. Could he be there to sign a new deal?. Campbell had the best season of...
Philadelphia Eagles fans can expect Howie Roseman to be more active in free agency this season than they were last season, but they could also lose some of their free agents. Pro Football Focus’ Arjun Menon sees the team losing cornerback Steven Nelson (No. 45) in the Top-50 free agents, predicting that he will land in Atlanta with the Falcons.
Over the past month or so, there has been a lot of discourse surrounding the NFL and its hiring practices for black coaches. After Brian Flores decided to sue the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and Miami Dolphins, a real conversation about the "Rooney Rule" was had, and even now, it doesn't seem like any real resolution will be made anytime soon.
A class of 2022 college football quarterback recruit was shot in an apparent road rage incident earlier this weekend. Raheim Jeter, a West Virginia quarterback commit, was shot in an incident his mother is calling “road rage.”. The 2022 recruit has undergone surgery and is doing well, according to...
Sean McVay was quick to replace former offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who was hired as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, as the Rams head coach went to the college ranks to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen, per Albert Breer. “Source: The Rams are hiring Kentucky OC...
Last week, the West Virginia defense took a big hit as starting cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. entered the transfer portal. Monday evening, Porter announced that he is down to four schools - LSU, Miami, Florida State, and Oregon. Porter played in all 13 games for WVU this past season and...
