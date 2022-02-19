ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Newcomer, Warnick dominate Mikes

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrazier’s Eliza Newcomer knew she wasn’t going out a loser in her final home game of her career....

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Johnson
247Sports

The best newcomer at each position in the 2022 class for A&M

Texas A&M is considered to be a top five program in most of the way too early top 25 polls that came out between the national title game in early January and the late signing period on the first Wednesday in February. It seems to be based on the fact that the Aggies not only signed the number on class in the country for 2022 but the best of all-time. It's usually too much to ask of newcomers like these to play significant roles as freshmen but A&M is losing a number of talented players from their 2021 team that could be selected in the first two days of the 2022 National Football League. Thus, there's going to be all kinds of opportunities for them to make an impression in either spring ball (as early enrollees) or fall camp (or both for that matter). In addition, Jimbo Fisher and his staff have been able to get people ready to go quickly during his tenure when there's been holes that needed to be plugged in right away and talented newcomers have been available to fill those gaps. There's been examples of this from day one in Fisher's tenure with junior college transfer Jace Sternberger at tight end in 2018, the quintet of Demani Richardson, Isaiah Spiller, DeMarvin Leal, Kenyon Green, and Jalen Wydermyer in 2019, cornerback Jaylon Jones in 2020, and offensive linemen Bryce Foster and Reuben Fatheree as well as corner Tyreek Chappell in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Video: LeBron’s Reaction To National Anthem Is Going Viral

Another year, another viral moment during the NBA All-Star Game national anthem. Back in 2018, Fergie performed the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game. Video of the league’s best players reacting to the national anthem performance went viral on social media. Tonight’s national anthem was performed by Ohio...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Appearance Tonight

Despite being spotted at the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening, the legendary NBA star was able to make it to Cleveland, Ohio in time for the league’s 75th anniversary team special at the All-Star Game. It looked like Jordan wasn’t going to make it, as he wasn’t seen in...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodores
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry’s Sister Has 4-Word Reaction To His Game

LeBron James may have hit the game-winning shot, but it was Stephen Curry who stole the show during Sunday’s All-Star Game in Cleveland. The Golden State Warriors superstar drained 16 three-pointers and scored 50 to win ASG MVP. It was a memorable night and a sensational performance from No. 30.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan And Dennis Rodman Reunited At The NBA 75 Players Ceremony

Michael Jordan got to play alongside some incredible players during the course of his career. Jordan found incredible success in the NBA thanks to his incredible play. But MJ wasn't alone in finding all the success during his career, as he had some incredible teammates to help him win the championships that he did.
NBA
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
NFL
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
The Spun

NFL Safety Announces His Retirement At 30

A veteran NFL defensive back has announced his decision to retire from the game at 30 years of age. Ricardo Allen, a veteran safety in the National Football League, has decided to retire from the game following the 2021 season. The former Purdue Boilermakers star played in the NFL from...
NFL
The Spun

Key Free Agent Back In Green Bay: Packers Fans React

Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is back in town as his contract is set to be up. Campbell posted a few eye emojis on his Instagram story with Lambeau Field in the background. Could he be there to sign a new deal?. Campbell had the best season of...
NFL
The Spun

There’s Reportedly Some Developing Drama With The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers decided to mostly stand pat at the NBA’s trade deadline, despite speculation about a potential Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap. According to a report from Bleacher Report, the Rockets offered Wall to the Lakers for Westbrook and a future first round pick. However, Lakers...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy