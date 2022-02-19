Newcomer, Warnick dominate Mikes

Texas A&M is considered to be a top five program in most of the way too early top 25 polls that came out between the national title game in early January and the late signing period on the first Wednesday in February. It seems to be based on the fact that the Aggies not only signed the number on class in the country for 2022 but the best of all-time. It's usually too much to ask of newcomers like these to play significant roles as freshmen but A&M is losing a number of talented players from their 2021 team that could be selected in the first two days of the 2022 National Football League. Thus, there's going to be all kinds of opportunities for them to make an impression in either spring ball (as early enrollees) or fall camp (or both for that matter). In addition, Jimbo Fisher and his staff have been able to get people ready to go quickly during his tenure when there's been holes that needed to be plugged in right away and talented newcomers have been available to fill those gaps. There's been examples of this from day one in Fisher's tenure with junior college transfer Jace Sternberger at tight end in 2018, the quintet of Demani Richardson, Isaiah Spiller, DeMarvin Leal, Kenyon Green, and Jalen Wydermyer in 2019, cornerback Jaylon Jones in 2020, and offensive linemen Bryce Foster and Reuben Fatheree as well as corner Tyreek Chappell in 2021.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO