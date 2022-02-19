ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 9 Belles win in walk-off

By Jaydon Hart
SAN ANGELO– No. 9 Angelo State came back from a two-run deficit to beat Texas A&M International 3-2 in walk-off fashion at Mayer Field on Friday.

The Belles (12-1) were perfect on their first day of the Angelo State Invitational, taking down New Mexico Highland in game two 10-0.

ASU continues tournament play will another matchup against Highlands at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

