ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

A|X Armani Exchange Opens First Milan Store

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RcoV_0eJ9O43Z00

Click here to read the full article.

MILAN The first A|X Armani Exchange flagship in Milan opens Monday, more than 30 years after the first store for the brand opened in New York in 1991 — and it promises to be the biggest and most representative unit in Europe.

“Every project that pertains to Milan has a special meaning for me,” said Giorgio Armani. “My world does not have boundaries, but its center is here. This opening represents an important step in the history of the Armani Group and in the evolution of A|X Armani Exchange.”

More from WWD

The inclusive spirit of the brand is emphasized by the choice of the popular location, Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, between the Duomo cathedral and Piazza San Babila, which Armani defined as “the perfect location” as it attracts customers of different generations, “a heterogeneous public by age, provenance and inclinations.”

The designer defined A|X Armani Exchange as a label that has “always been in sync with the world of young people and the most dynamic of the brands in our portfolio.”

He expressed pride in the store, “not only because it is the biggest among those opened in Europe but because it reflects our constant dialogue with people, which is something dear to me today more than ever. Atemporality for me is important as is inclusion, which here is fully realized.”

The store has a strong visual impact, placed on the corner of a storied building designed by Giò Ponti with a facade characterized by three large windows, one of which has an undulating surface. Designed by Armani and his team of architects, the store covers two levels over more than 5,000 square feet. Oak strips are a distinctive element on the walls, where a black LED runs throughout with graphic information and the logo.

Giuseppe Marsocci, deputy managing director and chief commercial officer of the Armani Group, said this was “the perfect moment” to open in Milan. “A|X has come a long way” following the designer’s decision in 2014 to take full control of the brand, making it “one of the pillars of the Armani universe.” In 2014, the group acquired the remaining 50 percent of A|X that he did not already own in the venture with Como Holdings Inc.

Called Presidio Holdings Ltd., with Christina Ong and her husband, Ong Beng Seng, Armani’s longtime business partners and the licensees of the A|X Armani Exchange brand, the deal was first signed in 2005. Since the buy-back in 2014, Armani fully revised the brand, as products are now entirely planned and developed in Milan “and the design reflects the Armani attitude, without sacrificing the accessibility of price,” Marsocci said.

The store opening points to the growing importance of the brand in the European market, continued the executive. “Also in terms of aesthetics, this is the right moment for the growth of the business, because what seemed to be a niche style, for young but demanding consumers, has become over the years a way of being trans-generational and international. This makes the A|X market large and diversified. Milan is the epicenter of the Armani system, so also at a symbolic level it’s important to have our biggest European store here.”

In 2017, Armani unveiled a new brand strategy for the group, revealing his decision to cease the Armani Collezioni and Armani Jeans brands and use only the Giorgio Armani , Emporio Armani and A|X Armani Exchange names starting with the spring 2018 season. Armani Collezioni and Armani Jeans were blended into those three main lines.

Asked why he thought Armani selected A|X, Marsocci said “the rationalization of the offer is based on a precise segmentation” of the group’s markets. “A|X allows us to place us at an entry level of our portfolio in a premium price positioning with a product that is strong in design and attractive for a wide generation of customers. It allows us to be democratic, and this has always been Mr. Armani’s approach to fashion.”

The repositioning shifted the label toward a more premium segment, while remaining accessible. “The diversification for us is mandatory,” Marsocci said.

The brand reports yearly sales close to 500 million euros and Marsocci said the performance of A|X was stronger in 2021 compared with 2020 but also compared with 2019, before the pandemic hit.

Today A|X operates globally through all its distribution channels with a network of around 2,850 points of sale, of which 347 are monobrand stores, partly directly operated and partly via franchises. Wholesale is also very important, Marsocci said.

New stores recently opened in Tokyo and Cologne, Germany. After Milan, units are planned to open in Rome, Amsterdam, Berlin and London’s Regent Street. In North America, the company opened a Metrotown store in Burnaby, British Columbia, in November, and new units in Aventura, Fla., and Scottsdale, Ariz., in December.

Business is well-consolidated in the U.S. and in Europe, which represents half of the global business, where Italy plays an important role. Marsocci said the company is considering  opportunities in Asia.

A|X Armani Exchange was a pioneer in online communication and retailing, launching its Armaniexchange.com site in 1995 and adding online sales in 1997.

Sweatshirts, knits and T-shirts are pillars of the brand, as are pullovers. “Since we internalized the design, outerwear has become a growing category, in line with all the Armani world. Also, denim is becoming increasingly more important,” said Marsocci.

The brand is not planning a significant product extension but is strengthening both its footwear and accessories “to support the double-digit growth of those categories.” The only active licenses are for eyewear and watches, with Luxottica and Fossil, respectively.

The company launched a recruiting campaign, called “I Need You,”  for the opening of the first Italian store and the initiative will continue for the opening of the brand’s first unit in Amsterdam. The sales force recruitment was unveiled online through social media and offline through postings in February, inviting anyone to take part in the open call on Feb. 21 and 22, building a community. The campaign is photographed by Alex Nawrocky.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Bottega Veneta Supports Return of Butt Magazine

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Thanks to Bottega Veneta, Butt magazine is relaunching next month. Ten years after its last print issue, the quarterly magazine founded in 2001 for gay men and edited by Gert Jonkers and Jop van Bennekom, will return with its 30th issue and the Italian luxury brand as its sole advertiser.More from WWDYuima Nakazato Couture Spring 2022Charles de Vilmorin Couture Spring 2022Valentino Couture Spring 2022 “As a brand, sometimes you want to support something that you simply have a belief in and a fondness for — Butt Magazine is one of those things,” said...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Forte Forte Opens First U.S. Store in L.A.

Click here to read the full article. On Tuesday, Italian advanced contemporary label Forte Forte is opening its first U.S. store on Melrose Place in Los Angeles. The boutique was designed by Giada Forte and her partner, art director Robert Vattilana, on the buzzy shopping thoroughfare that also boasts Chloé, Balmain, Isabel Marant, Marni, Irene Neuwirth and LoveShackFancy stores.More from WWDGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone LeighSofia Richie, Scott Disick Celebrate Asos, Life Is Beautiful PartnershipPeter Dundas D7 Collection “The original idea was to open first in New York, but then we had a chance on Melrose Place and we couldn’t pass...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Natasha Zinko RTW Fall 2022

Natasha Zinko is here to have fun, and doesn’t believe in taking herself — or fashion — too seriously. She has moved to designing fully genderless collections, dressing boys up in her signature printed dresses, or offering supersized leather outerwear or denim separates that just require the right attitude from the wearer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Suicoke Travels to Italy for Its SS22 Collection

Cult-favorite brand Suicoke transports us to an Italian resort for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, looking to 20th century architecture as its muse. Venturing to Lake Como for a highly romantic backdrop to the melange of 90’s-inspired garments, the functionality of the historic buildings emphasizes the latest drop’s crisp silhouettes and elegant lines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Salvatore Ferragamo
NYLON

6 Emerging Designers To Know From Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2022

Each season, Copenhagen Fashion Week brings forward an explosion of color, prints, patterns and fun silhouettes to add to your wardrobe rotation. Over the years, the Danish capital has become one of the best fashion cities to watch for emerging designers, too. While most people know Copenhagen for home-grown brands like Ganni or Stine Goya, there’s a whole hub of young names experimenting with knitwear, focusing on sustainability, and upcycling clothes in new, creative ways.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

Luxury brand Hermès plans new factories as handbag demand soars

Hermès, the French luxury goods maker, is opening three new factories as it struggles to keep up with demand for its £5,000-plus Birkin and Kelly handbags. The company said on Friday it planned to open new leather goods factories in the French towns of Louviers, Sormonne and Riom before 2024 in order to increase and speed up its production of the expensive bags.
BUSINESS
WWD

Dua Lipa Looks to Balenciaga, Mugler, Marine Serre for Opening Night of ‘Future Nostalgia’ Tour

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa’s highly anticipated “Future Nostalgia” tour has begun and it’s looking like the singer will not disappoint in terms of fashion. During the tour’s opening night on Thursday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the British singer naturally had multiple outfit changes, wearing the likes of Balenciaga and Mugler.More from WWDBreakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style Moments2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet: PhotosFront row at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022 For one act of the concert, she wore a custom look by Balenciaga, featuring a lingerie bodysuit with fluo yellow lace and was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armani Exchange#Milan#The Armani Group
WWD

Hailey Bieber Fronts Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 Campaign

Miu Miu has tapped a number of faces for its spring 2022 ad campaign, one of them being Hailey Bieber. Bieber is photographed in the label’s signature pieces, including its famous pleated micro-miniskirt in denim and khaki, a cropped button-down, slouchy socks, pointed loafers and a gold chain beige bag.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Princess Latifa: Dubai princess ‘held captive by her father’ is ‘perfectly well’ human rights chief says

The daughter of Dubai’s ruler who claimed she was being held hostage by her father has assured the United Nations’ (UN) human rights chief she is well and “living as she wishes”.The UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, met with Princess Latifa on an unspecified date in Paris at the request of the latter, as documented in a photograph shared on the organisation’s official Twitter page yesterday.It comes after BBC Panorama released footage secretly filmed by the princess in 2021, in which she described herself as being “held hostage” in a villa that “has been converted into a...
WORLD
WWD

Mitchell & Ness Sold to Fanatics, Jay-Z, Other Investors

Click here to read the full article. A high-powered group has stepped forward to purchase Mitchell & Ness, the Philadelphia-based sports apparel firm. Fanatics, the country’s largest licensed sports merchandise retailer, has teamed with some bold-face names — Jay-Z, Maverick Carter, Meek Mill, the D’Amelio family and Lil Baby — to buy the business, officially called Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co., from Juggernaut Capital Partners. Terms were not disclosed.More from WWDThe Making of a Celebrity Sneaker DealNo Sesso RTW Fall 2022Kallmeyer RTW Fall 2022 Mitchell & Ness was founded in 1904 by Frank Mitchell and Charles Ness who opened a business in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
WWD

Spring 2022 Trends: 10 Pieces to Update Your Wardrobe

Click here to read the full article. The message from designers for spring is all about getting dressed again in bright colors, plays on texture, new silhouettes and statement-making accessories. These themes are relevant as restrictions loosen across the globe, but dressing up isn’t about throwing out the baby with the bathwater — rather, the key is adding in a few thoughtful pieces to update an existing wardrobe.More from WWDPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW RunwayA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Fendi RTW Spring 2022 Here, WWD highlights 10 easy pieces to inject newness into your look. 1. The Catsuit Is 2022 the year...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Eckhaus Latta RTW Fall 2022

Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta marked 10 years in business by celebrating the two tenets of their brand — craft and community — and taking over the abandoned Essex Street Market to give it one last burst of creative energy before it’s demolished to make way for luxury condominiums.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jason Wu Collection RTW Fall 2022

“I wanted something that felt like raw emotion, and I hope the clothes reflect that,” Jason Wu said ahead of his Saturday afternoon runway show. Contrasting his color-drenched spring collection, the designer wanted his fall designs to reflect his current mood. “I wanted something that felt beautiful and poetic, but also a little bit more sober,” he added.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Valentino Taps Zendaya for Rendez-Vous Spring 2022 Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Valentino has tapped Zendaya for its Rendez-Vous spring campaign. The video, which will be released Thursday, was shot at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles by Marcell Rev and Scott Sakamoto to the song “Crystalised” by The XX, with choreography by Stephen Galloway.More from WWDValentino Couture Spring 2022'Euphoria' Season Two Fashion MomentsPhotos from the 'Euphoria' Season Two Red Carpet The campaign will feature Zendaya floating from backstage to the streets to convey a metaphorical journey. The backstage, created by Happy Massee, is a factory in between a photographic studio and a loft. “It is the interior...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Pantone Reveals NYFW Fashion Color Trends for Fall 2022

Click here to read the full article. Just as much of the world teeters between envisioning exuberance and calm, the Pantone Color Trend Report for New York Fashion Week fall 2022 delivers shades for both mind-sets. As pandemic restrictions are easing and many countries are opening up again widely for business, the anticipation of getting back to some semblance of activity is evident in the colors. High-energy shades top the list of the 10 standout colors with the fiery red Lava Falls, the glowing yellow Samoan Sun, an energizing Orange Tiger and a near neon pink Rose Violet.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Norwegian passengers suffer panic attacks during nightmare 10-hour Storm Eunice diversion

Passengers aboard a Norwegian Air flight from Helsinki to London endured a nightmare experience on Friday, including two go-around attempts at landing, a diversion to Copenhagen and more than 10 hours stuck on the plane.Journalist Natalia Golysheva Deis tweeted a thread about the horrific experience, describing how passengers were trapped on a plane for hours longer than planned, without much food, drink or assistance from airline staff.With Storm Eunice playing havoc with landings at Gatwick Airport on Friday, Ms Deis’ Norwegian flight made two landing attempts in extreme turbulence, before circling around the South Downs and ultimately being diverted to...
WWD

Pantone’s Fall 2022 Colors Pop Up at New York Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. Pantone’s fall 2022 color projections have made a big impact at New York Fashion Week, with all 15 projected trends popping up on the runway. Last week, the color institute revealed its fall 2022 color report that named a wide range of hues as the season’s reigning color trends. The report ranged from neutrals, like ivory and a peachy beige to bold colors like a neon orange, emerald green and golden yellow.More from WWDPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW RunwayCelebrities Wearing Pantone's Fall 2022 ColorsPhotos of Janet Jackson's Style Many designers and fashion brands...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy