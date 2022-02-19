Authors of Spring’s Buzziest Releases Share Their Reading Lists
Click here to read the full article.
Here are the books that writers Douglas Stuart, Sheila Heti, Grace D. Li and Jennifer Egan will be reading in the months ahead.More from WWD
- 'Tales of Endearment' by Natalie Joos
- Inside 'Sneakers,' a New Book Exploring the Footwear Phenomenon
- Julie Houts Pokes Fun at Fashion in 'Literally Me'
Read More From WWD:
Meet the Debut Novelist Whose First Book Has Already Been Optioned by Oprah
Poet Mahogany L. Browne Pens ‘Song of She’ for Alice + Olivia Fall Collection VideoBest of WWD
Comments / 0