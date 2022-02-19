ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Authors of Spring’s Buzziest Releases Share Their Reading Lists

By Kristen Tauer
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Makeup Artist Karim Rahman Walks Into Ceramics Class, Finds New Life Balance

Click here to read the full article. Makeup artist Karim Rahman has a new must-have product: clay. But don’t expect it to show up on models’ faces in his next photo editorial. He’s using it for the ceramic creations that take pride of place at his latest project, the Hors-Series gallery he opened in Paris with framing specialists Marie-Christine Gautier and Frédéric Duarte.More from WWDInside 'The New Bend' Exhibition at Hauser & WirthInside Beverly Fishman and Gary Lang's 'Zenax' Exhibition at Library Street CollectiveParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas Windows Opening a space dedicated to ceramics was an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Spring 2022 Trends: 10 Pieces to Update Your Wardrobe

Click here to read the full article. The message from designers for spring is all about getting dressed again in bright colors, plays on texture, new silhouettes and statement-making accessories. These themes are relevant as restrictions loosen across the globe, but dressing up isn’t about throwing out the baby with the bathwater — rather, the key is adding in a few thoughtful pieces to update an existing wardrobe.More from WWDPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW RunwayA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Fendi RTW Spring 2022 Here, WWD highlights 10 easy pieces to inject newness into your look. 1. The Catsuit Is 2022 the year...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Mitchell & Ness Sold to Fanatics, Jay-Z, Other Investors

Click here to read the full article. A high-powered group has stepped forward to purchase Mitchell & Ness, the Philadelphia-based sports apparel firm. Fanatics, the country’s largest licensed sports merchandise retailer, has teamed with some bold-face names — Jay-Z, Maverick Carter, Meek Mill, the D’Amelio family and Lil Baby — to buy the business, officially called Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co., from Juggernaut Capital Partners. Terms were not disclosed.More from WWDThe Making of a Celebrity Sneaker DealNo Sesso RTW Fall 2022Kallmeyer RTW Fall 2022 Mitchell & Ness was founded in 1904 by Frank Mitchell and Charles Ness who opened a business in...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Sheila Heti
Person
Jennifer Egan
NBC News

Schools banned books about Black life. Black kids are reading anyway.

Christina and Renee Ellis, students at Central York High School, a predominantly white school in Pennsylvania, helped reverse a book ban targeting the work of Black authors. For about a month, the sisters and several of their classmates in the Panther Anti-Racist Union, a student-led racial and social justice advocacy group, protested the challenge after an all-white school board banned diverse educational materials, including a book about Rosa Parks; “Hidden Figures,” a story about Black female mathematicians; and the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about the author and cultural critic James Baldwin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bay News 9

Maya Angelou quarters are now in circulation

The new 2022 quarters honoring poet Maya Angelou are now in circulation. The civil rights activist is the first Black woman displayed on the U.S. quarter. Numismatist John Jarjoura is a professional collector at Coins & Currency of Orlando. His appreciation of the historical value of coins started when he was just a boy.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwd Pantone
DoYouRemember?

15 Vintage Baby Girl Names That Are Making A Comeback

When picking a name for a baby, parents often want a name that stands out. Whether a name for a boy, or proper girl names, the perfect choice must be made! There are a lot of common names out there that get overused, but picking a classic or vintage name can be a great way to find something unique.
RELATIONSHIPS
Taste Of Home

3 Paint Colors You’ll Find in the South (and What They Mean)

For homes with serious charm, head south. From “hospitality doors” to high ceilings, the quirks of Southern architecture will have you going down the rabbit hole of building history. You’ll discover that some of the classics, like Charleston’s joggling boards, are coming back into style! Each feature has a purpose, so it only makes sense that the paint colors are significant, too.
HOME & GARDEN
Distractify

Meet the Real-Life Power Couple the Russells Are Based on in 'The Gilded Age'

HBO’s newest period piece, The Gilded Age, mixes fact with fiction expertly, introducing us to scandalous characters against a backdrop of familiar historical figures. Between the well-known Astors and the infamous Stanford White, there are plenty of characters that map directly to their real-life counterparts. But what about the Russells — are they real people?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Bossip

Black History Hidden Figures: Cherokee Bill Is The Gun-Slinging Black Cowboy Who LaKeith Stanfield Embodied In ‘The Harder They Fall’

Black History Month is in full swing and we here at BOSSIP thought it important to highlight some notable Black names that may not necessarily be on the tip of everyone’s tongue but have important, interesting, or even infamous histories that we think you should be aware of. With that said, let’s get into our first entry of Black History Hidden Figures.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

While some banned queer books see a sales bump, others quietly disappear

George M. Johnson’s young-adult memoir “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” about growing up Black and queer, appeared on The New York Times bestseller list this month for the first time since its publication nearly two years ago. The spike in sales was undoubtedly fueled by the publicity the title received after being banned in public libraries and schools in at least 19 states, according to Johnson’s count.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BET

5 Books To Add To Your Reading List For 2022

New year, new you? Nah! We are not here for that this year. We say be you just a wiser and stronger version. No we're not saying to skip your workout plans, skimp on sleep or give up on your wellness journey. We are just saying whatever you do this year have it be what you want not what a trend or a day on the calendar decides.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

Opinion:5 powerful audio essays read by the author

Powerful prose is elevated when authors read their work in their own voices. Below, we bring that enhanced experience to your ears. This collection of audio essays covers topics from the trauma of the Jan. 6 attack to critical race theory in the classroom to the indignities of old age.
ARIZONA STATE
WWD

Typecasting Black Women Won’t Bring Beauty the Diversity It Needs

Click here to read the full article. Though Black faces are more common in mainstream beauty than they’ve been in years past, real representation extends much further than advertising campaigns. And companies still have work to do in digging into what that looks like. Over a series of talks as part of Black Girl Freedom Week 2022, the message was about storytelling and space — space for “Black girls, femmes and gender-expansive youth” to take up, and space for them to exist beyond the tropes and boxes that beauty and other industries have tried to fit them into.More from WWDHubert de...
SOCIETY
WWD

WWD

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy