ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A Guide to Spring’s Social Calendar

By Kristen Tauer
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pCeG_0eJ9Nksv00

Click here to read the full article.

After a two-year hiatus, the spring social season is set for a 2022 return. Kicking things off is the art fair Frieze L.A. , which runs through Feb. 20, with Spring/Break running concurrently at Skylight Culver City.

The spring gala scene in New York returns with the New York Botanical Garden’s Orchid Dinner on Feb. 24, followed by the Playground Partners Winter Luncheon with Sutton Foster on Feb. 25 and the New York Junior League’s 70th annual Winter Ball on Feb. 26 at Cipriani South Street. In April, MoMA will present its annual David Rockefeller Award during a luncheon on April 5. The Brooklyn Artists Ball supporting the Brooklyn Museum is slated for April 12, and on April 13, FIT’s Annual Awards Gala will honor Serena Williams and Aerin Lauder. The New York Academy of Art’s Tribeca Ball , supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, will take place April 19. And, of course, what’s the first Monday in May without the Met Gala ? Fashion’s biggest party is slated for May 2. Also in May, the New York City Ballet will host its spring gala on May 5, followed a few weeks later by the High Line Spring Benefit on May 19; Central Park Conservancy’s Hat Luncheons (plural!) on May 18 and 19, and the MSKCC Spring Ball on May 24.

More from WWD

For those looking to travel this spring, amfAR Palm Beach will take place March 5. The film, music and tech festival South by Southwest returns to Austin March 11 to 20, and Coachella is set for April 15. The Venice Biennale will open in April, with Art Basel Hong Kong set for an in-person fair May 27 to May 29.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWD

Inside Frieze Los Angeles 2022: Highlights From the Art Fair’s Return to L.A.

Click here to read the full article. “I went to Art Basel and got my feet wet,” said 21-year-old rapper 24kGoldn, born Golden Landis Von Jones, as he roamed the booths at Frieze Los Angeles. “Now I’m diving in.” It was his first time at the art fair — which began in London before expanding to New York and L.A.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiInside 'The New Bend' Exhibition at Hauser & Wirth “This is sick,” he went on. “I’m loving it.” He was among the Hollywood names at the fair’s VIP...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Loewe Taps Leo Wu — a ‘Master’ Craftsman of Acting — as Ambassador

Click here to read the full article. THE CRAFT OF ACTING: Loewe’s newest ambassador is Gen Z actor Leo Wu — and he has more in common with Loewe than the same first four letters of the brand name. “Leo masters the craft of acting in incredible ways despite being barely 23,” said Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe. “His dedication to the art is close to our love for craft, and so is his connection with the outdoors. There is a roundness to his way of being and living that feels organic to Loewe.”More from WWDLoewe Men's Fall 2022Year of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The Original Smiley Celebrates 50 Years with a Special Partnership Collection

Click here to read the full article. Celebrating 50-years of spreading feel-good news, The Smiley Company is releasing a milestone collection inspired by its over 400 global collaborations and the cultural influence that the smiley has become. Getting its start as a traditional licensing brand in 1972, Nicolas Loufrani, chief executive officer of The Smiley Company, told WWD a collaboration collection is a perfect way to pay homage, believing that “the notion of aligning Smiley with partners who shared our mission in spreading positivity through product campaigns was key when growing Smiley into what it is today.”More from WWDPhotos of the...
BUSINESS
WWD

Prada Mode Comes to L.A., Featuring Artist Martine Syms’ ‘HelLA World’

Click here to read the full article. In time for Frieze Los Angeles, Prada Mode — the Italian house’s traveling activation — came to L.A. for a two-day takeover of Genghis Cohen. “I wouldn’t expect Prada here,” said a guest of the kitschy Chinese eatery and part-time music venue — opened in 1983 and now operated by Hollywood’s Spare Room team.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiInside 'The New Bend' Exhibition at Hauser & Wirth The unexpected is exactly what Prada was looking to unveil at the event, where artist Martine Syms...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Society
WWD

Parties and Dinners During London Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. London Fashion Week Opening Party at Bistrotheque Reflecting East London’s creative energy, the British Fashion Council, London Fashion Week’s main sponsor Clearpay, and model Irina Shayk last Thursday co-hosted the London Fashion Week opening party at The Cockatoo at Bistrotheque, a buzzy restaurant converted from a warehouse in Hackney.More from WWDSaul Nash RTW Fall 2022Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022Dinners and Parties During London Fashion Week Guests including Edward Enninful, Nick Grimshaw, Munroe Bergdorf, Munya Chawawa, Jack Guinness, Ajak Deng, Henry Holland, Eric Underwood, Glyn Fussell, and Irene Agbontaen enjoyed a live performance by emerging Black...
WORLD
WWD

At Hudson Yards, Louis Vuitton Returns Amid a Flurry of Changes

Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK — At The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, the major urban mall that’s had its share of challenges, the mix is evolving. Louis Vuitton has returned to the mall with a freestanding store that opened Thursday, after previously operating a shop inside the Neiman Marcus store, which closed during the fall of 2020.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022Photos from the 'Eternals' Press TourPhotos from the 'Eternals' Los Angeles Film Premiere Several restaurants and services are on their way, and Related Cos., the developer of Hudson Yards, is expected to soon reveal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi RTW Fall 2022

Preen’s show was a watershed moment for London fashion at the end (hopefully) of the COVID-19 era. A mask-less audience crowded onto benches at the legendary underground club, Heaven, and watched a contemporary dance performance-cum-runway show, live. “Oh, the joy!” exclaimed Thea Bregazzi after the show, where students from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Makeup Artist Karim Rahman Walks Into Ceramics Class, Finds New Life Balance

Click here to read the full article. Makeup artist Karim Rahman has a new must-have product: clay. But don’t expect it to show up on models’ faces in his next photo editorial. He’s using it for the ceramic creations that take pride of place at his latest project, the Hors-Series gallery he opened in Paris with framing specialists Marie-Christine Gautier and Frédéric Duarte.More from WWDInside 'The New Bend' Exhibition at Hauser & WirthInside Beverly Fishman and Gary Lang's 'Zenax' Exhibition at Library Street CollectiveParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas Windows Opening a space dedicated to ceramics was an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Sutton Foster
Person
Chloe Fineman
WWD

Neiman’s Spring Season of Optimism

Click here to read the full article. In an age where things move fast, for better or worse, Neiman Marcus is betting on happy days ahead. The Dallas-based luxury retailer on Monday launched its 2022 spring campaign called “Looking Forward, Forward Looking.” It exudes optimism, has a strong point of view, promotes glamour and travel, and is digitally driven.More from WWD6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019CEO Talks: Michael Kliger, president, mytheresa.comNeiman Marcus Beverly Hills Completes Major Remodel “We are really connecting with the customer mind-set,” said Daz McColl, Neiman’s chief marketing officer. “’Looking Forward, Forward Looking’ encompasses anticipation for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

‘Lee Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse’ Curators Discuss Upcoming LACMA Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. “Lee Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse,” opening April 24 at the L.A. County Museum of Art, will be the first West Coast exhibition about the influential late designer, putting his clothing in context of the paintings, sculptures, photos, decorative arts, textiles and historic dress that helped inspire it. The exhibition is the result of a gift of the largest collection of McQueen ensembles outside of the London studio archive, donated to the museum in 2016 by Los Angeles-based fashion collector Regina J. Drucker.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiAlexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022Alexander...
VISUAL ART
WWD

The New Hotels to Book This Spring

Click here to read the full article. So you want to hit the road this spring — who can blame you? Luckily, the hospitality industry has plenty of new and exciting places to discover this year, so pack those bags and get to booking. In New York, the space formerly occupied by Le Parker Meridien will become the Thompson Central Park New York, featuring an atrium space, plenty of lounge areas for meetings or drinks, as well as Upper Stories, a series of “premium rooms” which feature luxury amenities and a private lounge.More from WWDThey Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Gisele Bündchen Signs With CAA Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Gisele Bündchen has signed with the Creative Artists Agency’s CAA Fashion, a growing division of the Los Angeles-based entertainment and sports agency. The Brazilian supermodel — known simply as Gisele — is no longer represented by IMG Models but remains signed to United Talent Agency for representation outside of fashion and beauty.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiTom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Most Memorable Style Moments “I am thrilled to welcome Gisele to CAA Fashion and look forward to continuing our long history of working...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Basel#Frieze Art Fair#New York Academy Of Art#New York Botanical Garden#Parade#Spring Break#The Brooklyn Museum#Fit#Tribeca Ball#Van Cleef Arpels
WWD

Fashion East RTW Fall 2022

What Jawara Alleyne, Chet Lo and Maximilian Davis showed at the Fashion East show presented the three stages a young designer will go through: making a strong debut, reinforcing brand identity and responding to market feedback. Alleyne’s runway debut used safety pins to create patterns and structures. The do-it-yourself energy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Daniel W. Fletcher RTW Fall 2022

The show was a jolly affair, unfurling at the grand old town house of One Marylebone early on Saturday night, and following an hour of cocktails that came courtesy of cognac maker Courvoisier, with whom the designer is set to start collaborating. It marked the first time since 2019 that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Fondazione Prada Stages ‘Role Play’ Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. Fondazione Prada’s latest exhibition, “Role Play,” is especially timely, interrogating individuality and playing with gender tropes and stereotypes. Running until June 27 at the foundation’s Osservatorio site in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the exhibition comprises a selection of photographic, video and performance works by 11 international image-based artists, and explores the notions of the search, projection and invention of possible alternative identities, whether authentic or idealized.More from WWDSportmax Pre-Fall 2022Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2022Prada Men's Fall 2022 “I’ve always been fascinated by the confluence of performance, narrative and photography — ‘languages’ often embraced...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Chloé Preps Launch of Social Performance Tool

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Observing that tools for measuring fashion’s environmental impact are now plentiful but there is no equivalent for calculating the social impact of sustainability, Chloé took the bull by the horns and decided to create its own 18 months back. The Compagnie Financière Richemont-owned brand is now prepping to share its model, designed to offer concrete data on working conditions, industry wide.More from WWDChloé Pre-Fall 2022Chloé RTW Spring 2022Chloé RTW Fall 2021 “We know that the environmental impact of fashion is very high, and a lot of companies are tackling it,” Aude Vergne, Chloé’s chief...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
WWD

Raf Simons RTW Women’s and Men’s Fall 2022

Raf Simons reverted to a digital format for fall 2022, filming his men’s and women’s collection treading a low black runway past empty sofas and chairs draped in red cloth. Here was an elegant, grown-up version of Simons’ brand of chic: high-minded, vaguely disquieting and straddling streetwear cool...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Yannick Alléno Eyes Zero Sugar With Chocolate Range

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — After shaking up French gastronomy with his campaign to revive the popularity of sauces, Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno is bringing his patented extraction process to the world of chocolates. Alléno, who runs prestigious restaurants including the Pavillon Ledoyen in Paris, has partnered with his pastry chef Aurélien Rivoire to launch chocolate brand Alléno & Rivoire, which opened its first boutique in Paris in December.More from WWDInside Victoria Blamey's Restaurant MenaFront Row at Chanel Couture Spring 2022Greg Baxtrom and Alex Grunert Open Evi's Bakeri in Brooklyn The two have brought techniques honed in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
WWD

Idris Elba Leads Ozwald Boateng’s First London Show in 12 Years

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The Savoy Theatre on Strand was packed Monday evening as Ozwald Boateng put on his first London show in 12 years. Despite a one-hour delay, the show was a beautiful tribute to Black excellence and featured musical performances, poetry readings, dancing to the song “Back to Life” and 100 looks worn by a diverse cast, led by Golden Globe winner Idris Elba, British actor Nicholas Pinnock, rapper Dizzee Rascal, Goldie, Pa Salieu, Rapman and Unknown T.More from WWDPerfect Magazine Issue Two Launch PartySaul Nash RTW Fall 2022Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022 Notable attendees...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Upcoming Fashion and Art Exhibitions to See in London

Click here to read the full article. As the U.K. set out to be one of the first nations to drop all social distancing rules, cultural institutions are gearing up to put on major exhibitions that have been finely prepared during the COIVD-19 pandemic for London’s in-person experience hungry crowd. Here WWD compiles a list of exciting fashion and art exhibitions set to be opened during the first half of 2022.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2021 Fashion AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2021 Fashion AwardsWhat Fashion Can Learn From the Kimono Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear Victoria and Albert Museum, Cromwell...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy