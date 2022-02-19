ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What They’re Reading and Listening to — Newsletter and Podcast Edition

By Kathryn Hopkins
 3 days ago
Hillary Kerr, host of the 'Second Life' podcast. Who What Wear

Newsletters and podcasts skyrocketed during the pandemic, with many media outlets launching their own, if they didn’t have one before. But what podcasts and newsletters are editors enjoying aside from their own? Here, they tell WWD.

“I love Hilary Kerr’s ‘Second Life’ podcast. That’s something that I always think is interesting and fun. Chrissy Rutherford is someone that I follow on Instagram. She has a great newsletter. Elizabeth Holmes (not that Elizabeth Holmes but royals’ Elizabeth Holmes) is someone that I always look forward to her newsletter. So I try to go for a mix of career and fun and royals. A little bit of fashion in there, too.”

“I read ‘Media Star’ religiously. It’s the first thing I read everyday. I find it to be a really helpful update on the industry. I think you have to be really savvy about the industry you’re operating in if you have any aspirations of hoping to improve it. I really do quite like ‘Morning Brew.’ For podcasts, I’m a big ‘This American Life’ loyalist and ‘Reply All’ I listen to often.”

Nikki Ogunnaike, digital director of Harper’s Bazaar

“I only recently started listening to podcasts (pandemic pastime), and generally I listen to podcasts that are created by my friends as it feels like we’re having conversations with each other. So these are my favorites: ‘Hurdle’ — Emily Abbate is a fellow runner and she has access to some of the most interesting people in the fitness space; ‘Second Life’ — I love Hillary Kerr’s podcast as it often reveals the origin story of a lot of cool people in the fashion, beauty and wellness space; ‘A Thing or Two’ — Listening to this feels like I’m a third in Claire Mazur’s and Erica Cerulo’s conversation. They discuss an assortment of random things but it always feels pertinent. They also have a newsletter that I always read beginning to finish; ‘Unholier Than Thou’ — I devour every episode. Phillip Picardi’s conversations contextualize religion within our modern, everyday lives which I find so incredibly interesting.”

Thom Bettridge, editor in chief of Highsnobiety

“If I had to delete all of my subscriptions except one, I’d hold onto my spot on Rachel Tashjian’s ‘Opulent Tips’ newsletter. I’d be lost without the Upper East Side tailor recommendations and alerts about caches of Charvet shirts on The RealReal.”

Claire Sulmers, CEO of Fashion Bomb Daily

“I love listening to ‘Money Moves’ with Tanya Sam, powered by Greenwood. The name Greenwood is in reference to the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, aka Black Wall Street. This area was burned to the ground due to racial tension. The podcast is dedicated to giving African Americans tips on entrepreneurship and growing their own businesses. This Black History Month and beyond, I am dedicated to empowering my community and giving them the tools they need to succeed.”

“To be honest, I’m not really a podcast person. I love WNYC, especially ‘Morning Edition’ and the ‘Brian Lehrer Show’ and listen to them most mornings. I’m always listening to a book on Audible. Some of my recent faves are ‘Our Country Friends’ by Gary Shteyngart, ‘Afterparties’ by Anthony Veasna So, ‘The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music’ by Dave Grohl, and Anderson Cooper reading ‘Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty.’ My inbox is flooded with newsletters, and I wish I could get through them all, but the four that I read top to bottom are Bob Lefsetz, WSJ’s ‘CMO Today,’ The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Today in Entertainment’ and Brian Stelter’s ‘CNN Reliable Sources.’ I also love New York Magazine’s ‘One Great Story.’ There’s power in the clarity of just telling me to read one thing today.”

“I’ve been a loyal reader of ‘Quartz Daily Brief’ newsletter for years. It’s the perfect edit of global current affairs, consumer trends and culture written in an easily digestible format. It’s the first thing I read every morning.”

