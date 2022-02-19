ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

How to Visit the Yves Saint Laurent 60th Anniversary Exhibition

By Joelle Diderich
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ueko0_0eJ9NbwO00

Click here to read the full article.

PARIS To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the house of Yves Saint Laurent , the late couturier’s creations are on display at six major Paris museums alongside some of the artworks that inspired them.

Yves Saint Laurent Aux Musées” (“Yves Saint Laurent at the Museums”) runs until May 15 at the Centre Pompidou, the Louvre Museum, the Musée d’Orsay, the Paris Museum of Modern Art, the Picasso Museum and the Yves Saint Laurent Museum.

More from WWD

“We were able to create a real team — the equivalent of Paris Saint Germain,” said Madison Cox, president of the Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent, comparing the lineup of top institutions to the French soccer club, whose star players include Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

So how best to tackle the sprawling show, which is designed to cast a spotlight on the couturier’s relationship with art, in addition to highlighting the permanent collections of the participating museums?

There’s no combined ticket for the exhibition, meaning that visitors must pay individual entrance fees ranging from 10 euros at full price for the Yves Saint Laurent Museum to 17 euros for the Louvre. Access to the Museum of Modern Art’s permanent collections is free, with a suggested donation of 5 euros.

Otherwise, a Paris Museum Pass, costing between 52 euros for two days and 78 euros for six days, provides access to four out of the six institutions.

“The idea of the project is that there is no beginning and no end. You can do the whole itinerary and visit all the museums, like an archipelago, or you can visit just one museum. Each venue has a very precise theme,” said Mouna Mekouar, the curator who devised the format of the exhibition.

The Centre Pompidou is arguably the main event, with 13 pairings of Saint Laurent’s original designs with works of art by the likes of Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso and Fernand Léger, as well as a show of Polaroids of models taken during runway fittings. It marks the first time the contemporary art museum has showcased fashion.

“There is no longer any debate about fashion’s place in the museum,” said Laurent Le Bon, director of the Centre Pompidou, noting that from its inception in the 1970s, it was a pioneer in welcoming all forms of design alongside art.

“We place as much emphasis on a masterpiece by Yves Saint Laurent as on an etching by Picasso. What people are interested in today is emotion, quite simply — especially after the pandemic. This is a feel-good show, in the best sense of the term,” he added.

The Pompidou has a historic link with Saint Laurent, having hosted his farewell show in 2002 following his retirement at the age of 65. It’s home to paintings that directly inspired his work, such as a Mondrian from 1937 that’s been juxtaposed with one of the couturier’s Homage à Piet Mondrian dresses from 1965.

The museum’s curators also explored indirect links, for instance pairing a 1966 black jersey dress with a graphic pink silhouette, inspired by U.S. Pop Art painter Tom Wesselmann, with British artist Gary Hume’s 2009 painting “The Moon,” which shows the outline of a cheerleader’s arm in a surprising echo.

Marie Sarré, assistant curator of the Centre Pompidou, said the museum hopes to attract new audiences with the project.

“Our visitors come mainly from Paris. They’re very faithful and often come for the temporary exhibitions, but less so for the permanent collections, which they feel they know already. So one of the aims of this project is to make them come back,” she said.

“We’re also hoping it will bring in visitors who are interested in fashion and who may view the museum as a very different world, even though there are a lot of bridges there,” Sarré added.

For sheer splendor, it’s hard to beat the Louvre Museum exhibit, held in the ornate Galerie d’Apollon, which served as the model for the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles and is home to the museum’s collection of French crown jewels and other decorative objects.

Some of Saint Laurent’s most spectacular embroidered jackets, including an organza design from 1990 embroidered with gold and rock crystal, can be viewed in protective display cases, just feet from priceless jewels, such as a bodice brooch that belonged to Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III, featuring 2,438 brilliant-cut diamonds and 196 rose-cut diamonds.

“It’s another form of dialogue, but we know that Saint Laurent collected this type of object,” said Laurence des Cars, director of the Louvre Museum. “He had a great passion for these pieces, which make up a kind of cabinet of curiosities, as well as precious stones.”

The display also features the oversize heart-shaped costume jewelry brooch that Saint Laurent liked to pin on his favorite model each season.

The exhibit at the Musée d’Orsay likewise takes advantage of a unique location, the fifth-floor room dominated by an oversize clock face. In front of a sheer fabric screen, designed to protect the fragile clothes from daylight, its display highlights the link between the designer and author Marcel Proust, to coincide with this year’s centenary of the writer’s death.

It features two costumes for the Proust Ball hosted by Baroness Marie-Hélène de Rothschild and her husband Guy in 1971. Saint Laurent dressed the hostess, in addition to actress Jane Birkin, in ivory-colored dresses inspired by characters from Proust’s novels. These are shown alongside variations of his signature tuxedo, known as Le Smoking.

For Christophe Leribault, director of the Musée d’Orsay, it was only right to give visitors an insight into a designer who was continuously inspired by art. “In a museum, you need surprises, things that are a little unexpected,” he reasoned.

The Paris Museum of Modern Art offers the best value, with a series of colorful and graphic tableaux that can be viewed for free. Jewel-colored satin evening dresses and jackets, dating from the ’90s, are shown against the monumental backdrop of Raoul Dufy’s “The Electricity Fairy,” a vibrant room-sized work originally created for the 1937 World’s Fair.

The exhibition will also guide visitors toward the Matisse Room, home to the panel-sized paintings “The Unfinished Dance” and “The Dance of Paris,” as well as Daniel Buren’s striped paintings.

Saint Laurent’s 1930s-influenced costume designs for French actress Anny Duperey in the Alain Resnais film “Stavisky” are set off by a wall of gold lacquered panels created by Jean Dunand in 1935 for the first-class smoking lounge of the Normandie ocean liner.

Picasso continuously inspired Saint Laurent, who dedicated an entire collection to the Spanish master in 1979. The Picasso Museum’s exhibit includes a jacket inspired by a portrait of Nusch Éluard, the two displayed side by side in a striking confrontation. It’s hard in this context not to view Saint Laurent’s embroidered Picasso jackets as three-dimensional works of art.

The only location that is not showcasing any clothes is the Yves Saint Laurent Museum itself. Cox, Mekouar and fellow curator Stephan Janson chose instead to focus on the work process, displaying sketches for the 300 outfits featured in Saint Laurent’s final couture show at the Pompidou in 2002, alongside patterns, embroidery samples and the canvas “toiles” that serve as practice runs for the final outfit.

“We tried to show the love and importance he gave to his work, his obsession with drawing, but also the importance of his workshops,” said Mekouar. “It’s deeply moving to see the love and devotion that each of the workshops put into creating a toile or a pattern — these objects that weren’t designed to be shown, but merely used as work tools, but which are really interesting when you consider how we work today.”

SEE ALSO:

Catching Up With Madison Cox About Yves Saint Laurent Extravaganza, Gardening

Pierre Bergé Unveils YSL Museums in Paris and Marrakech

Palais Galliera Stages First Exhibition of Its Permanent Fashion Collection

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Kors Taps Miguel, Chanel and Saint Laurent, Longoria’s Tequila Toast

Click here to read the full article. MICHAEL AND MIGUEL: Michael Kors is taking advantage of his evening time slot for his fall 2022 fashion show. Kors will introduce his fall collection live on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. The show will continue the designer’s celebration of New York City, focusing on its energy and allure at night. The runway show will feature a musical performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Miguel.More from WWDFront Row at Chanel Couture Spring 2022'King Richard' Star Demi Singleton Gets Ready for the Premiere in ChanelPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press Tour Chosen for his style and dynamic stage...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Makeup Artist Karim Rahman Walks Into Ceramics Class, Finds New Life Balance

Click here to read the full article. Makeup artist Karim Rahman has a new must-have product: clay. But don’t expect it to show up on models’ faces in his next photo editorial. He’s using it for the ceramic creations that take pride of place at his latest project, the Hors-Series gallery he opened in Paris with framing specialists Marie-Christine Gautier and Frédéric Duarte.More from WWDInside 'The New Bend' Exhibition at Hauser & WirthInside Beverly Fishman and Gary Lang's 'Zenax' Exhibition at Library Street CollectiveParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas Windows Opening a space dedicated to ceramics was an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Upcoming Fashion and Art Exhibitions to See in London

Click here to read the full article. As the U.K. set out to be one of the first nations to drop all social distancing rules, cultural institutions are gearing up to put on major exhibitions that have been finely prepared during the COIVD-19 pandemic for London’s in-person experience hungry crowd. Here WWD compiles a list of exciting fashion and art exhibitions set to be opened during the first half of 2022.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2021 Fashion AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2021 Fashion AwardsWhat Fashion Can Learn From the Kimono Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear Victoria and Albert Museum, Cromwell...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcel Proust
Person
Henri Matisse
Person
Fernand Léger
Person
Alber Elbaz
Person
Piet Mondrian
Person
Neymar
Person
Pablo Picasso
Person
Yves Saint Laurent
Person
Picasso
Person
Alain Resnais
Hypebae

Suicoke Travels to Italy for Its SS22 Collection

Cult-favorite brand Suicoke transports us to an Italian resort for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, looking to 20th century architecture as its muse. Venturing to Lake Como for a highly romantic backdrop to the melange of 90’s-inspired garments, the functionality of the historic buildings emphasizes the latest drop’s crisp silhouettes and elegant lines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NYLON

6 Emerging Designers To Know From Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2022

Each season, Copenhagen Fashion Week brings forward an explosion of color, prints, patterns and fun silhouettes to add to your wardrobe rotation. Over the years, the Danish capital has become one of the best fashion cities to watch for emerging designers, too. While most people know Copenhagen for home-grown brands like Ganni or Stine Goya, there’s a whole hub of young names experimenting with knitwear, focusing on sustainability, and upcycling clothes in new, creative ways.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Couture Trend: Body-con Makes a Comeback

Click here to read the full article. Body-con feels like shorthand for wrapping the body in short and tight looks. For the houses at Paris Couture Week, that was only the beginning of the story. Owing to his previous experience working with the couturier’s labels, Glenn Martens married Jean Paul Gaultier favorites like corsetry, sailor stripes and Aran knits with Y/Project signatures for his one-off couture collection for the house.More from WWDYuima Nakazato Couture Spring 2022Front Row at Viktor & Rolf Couture Spring 2022Viktor & Rolf Couture Spring 2022 Most turned out as sexy, body-hugging columns with lively surface treatments: here, layers...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alexis Mabille Couture Spring 2022

With a return to the runway at his favored venue, the Salle Pleyel, Alexis Mabille toned down the color palette and relaxed the silhouettes in places with his playful spring collection, entitled “Desire.”. In tones of blush, black and white, he toyed with proportions at length. The first look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art World#Museum Of Modern Art#Wwd Yves Saint Laurent#French#Paris Museum Pass
WWD

Natasha Zinko RTW Fall 2022

Natasha Zinko is here to have fun, and doesn’t believe in taking herself — or fashion — too seriously. She has moved to designing fully genderless collections, dressing boys up in her signature printed dresses, or offering supersized leather outerwear or denim separates that just require the right attitude from the wearer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

These Are the 6 Haircuts French Girls Always Ask For

When it comes to French-girl hair, the philosophy remains consistent: The less you do, the better. French girls have a knack for making their hair work around their lifestyle (Another day of dry shampoo? Pas de problème! Overslept? Embrace the bedhead!) and exuding an effortless, undone aesthetic that never looks like they’ve tried too hard.
HAIR CARE
WWD

Hailey Bieber Fronts Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 Campaign

Miu Miu has tapped a number of faces for its spring 2022 ad campaign, one of them being Hailey Bieber. Bieber is photographed in the label’s signature pieces, including its famous pleated micro-miniskirt in denim and khaki, a cropped button-down, slouchy socks, pointed loafers and a gold chain beige bag.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Louis Vuitton Is America’s Favorite Designer Label, a New Study Says

Click here to read the full article. Americans just can’t get enough of Louis Vuitton. On the heels of LVMH posting a record $71.5 billion in revenue in 2021, the legendary French house can partially thank the pandemic boom for making it the most coveted luxury brand in the United States, according to a new study. The findings come from a study by online art gallery SINGULART, which examined search data from 2018 to 2021 to see where interest spiked for 42 designer brands. The French maison topped the chart of designer labels both in the US and in Europe, with a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
WWD

Mitchell & Ness Sold to Fanatics, Jay-Z, Other Investors

Click here to read the full article. A high-powered group has stepped forward to purchase Mitchell & Ness, the Philadelphia-based sports apparel firm. Fanatics, the country’s largest licensed sports merchandise retailer, has teamed with some bold-face names — Jay-Z, Maverick Carter, Meek Mill, the D’Amelio family and Lil Baby — to buy the business, officially called Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co., from Juggernaut Capital Partners. Terms were not disclosed.More from WWDThe Making of a Celebrity Sneaker DealNo Sesso RTW Fall 2022Kallmeyer RTW Fall 2022 Mitchell & Ness was founded in 1904 by Frank Mitchell and Charles Ness who opened a business in...
BUSINESS
WWD

Dua Lipa Looks to Balenciaga, Mugler, Marine Serre for Opening Night of ‘Future Nostalgia’ Tour

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa’s highly anticipated “Future Nostalgia” tour has begun and it’s looking like the singer will not disappoint in terms of fashion. During the tour’s opening night on Thursday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the British singer naturally had multiple outfit changes, wearing the likes of Balenciaga and Mugler.More from WWDBreakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style Moments2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet: PhotosFront row at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022 For one act of the concert, she wore a custom look by Balenciaga, featuring a lingerie bodysuit with fluo yellow lace and was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

Nike’s rare Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 shoes sold for as much as $350,000

The auction for Nike’s first Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s has closed with the highest-selling pair fetching an eye-whopping $352,800. Designed by the late Virgil Abloh, the lone size 5 pair of the super-rare sneakers set the high mark among the 200 pairs auctioned by Sotheby’s — and it came in well ahead of the second most expensive, a size 9.5 that sold for $201,600. More than 150 of the pairs available sold for $100,000 or more, possibly establishing a new landscape for sneakers in the auction market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
tatler.com

Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s pregnancy wardrobe is a masterclass in maternity dressing

Earlier this year, hotel heiress and New York society star Nicky Hilton Rothschild announced she was expecting her third child with financier James Rothschild. The couple married in 2015 at The Orangery of Kensington Palace Gardens with Hilton walking down the aisle in Valentino Haute Couture. It’s no surprise, then, that her maternity wardrobe has been a spectacle of dazzling design, all coinciding with an IRL bump debut at New York Fashion Week.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jason Wu Collection RTW Fall 2022

“I wanted something that felt like raw emotion, and I hope the clothes reflect that,” Jason Wu said ahead of his Saturday afternoon runway show. Contrasting his color-drenched spring collection, the designer wanted his fall designs to reflect his current mood. “I wanted something that felt beautiful and poetic, but also a little bit more sober,” he added.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jimmy Choo and Mugler Host L.A. Cocktail Party

Click here to read the full article. “Los Angeles is the natural place for this collaboration to come out,” said Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader while standing alongside Jimmy Choo’s Sandra Choi. The two, cohosts for the night, were celebrating their line of footwear at a cocktail party on Tuesday evening inside Terminal 27 — the luxury L.A. retail shop that opened last year, taking over celebrity florist Eric Buterbaugh’s former space.More from WWDInside The Thierry Mugler Retrospective Opening in ParisPhotos of the Best Fashion Moments from the 46th Season of 'SNL'Paris Museum Unveils Details of Thierry Mugler Exhibition “We notice that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Typecasting Black Women Won’t Bring Beauty the Diversity It Needs

Click here to read the full article. Though Black faces are more common in mainstream beauty than they’ve been in years past, real representation extends much further than advertising campaigns. And companies still have work to do in digging into what that looks like. Over a series of talks as part of Black Girl Freedom Week 2022, the message was about storytelling and space — space for “Black girls, femmes and gender-expansive youth” to take up, and space for them to exist beyond the tropes and boxes that beauty and other industries have tried to fit them into.More from WWDHubert de...
SOCIETY
WWD

Jonathan Simkhai RTW Fall 2022

For the fall season, designer Jonathan Simkhai was directly influenced by the abstract works of American sculptor Anne Truitt. Truitt’s bold use of geometry and color directly influenced his designs — imbuing the collection with a sleeker feel through sharp tailoring and polished feminine styles with ample modern, geometric handcrafted embellishments (in lieu of prior collections’ earthy elements). Bohemian elements continue to work well for the label, but fall’s ideas signaled an intriguing new direction.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy