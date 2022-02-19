ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

7 New NYC Restaurants and Bars to Check Out This Spring

By Kristen Tauer and Leigh Nordstrom
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1uPQ_0eJ9NJFQ00

Click here to read the full article.

Midtown West is welcoming a couple new neighbors this winter. The recently opened Peakaboo is a late-night cocktail bar with impressive views, located on the 101st floor of 30 Hudson Yards adjacent to the Edge observation deck. Chez Zou is a new cocktail lounge from Quality Branded and the Zou Zou team, led by chef Madeline Sperling, formerly of Olmsted and NoMad. Slated to open March 1, the space features an outdoor terrace. A few blocks north in Times Square, UnPublished made its debut during New York Fashion Week ahead of its Feb. 16 grand opening. Opened in collaboration with Serafina, the intimate bar operates as a “speakeasy” within Serafina in the Sky at the Pod Hotel.

Downtown, El Condor Coffee Roasters opens in the West Village on Monday. The cozy café and wine bar, outfitted with power outlets at every seat, will feature table service for guests planning to stay awhile. In TriBeCa, the Chanson café team is expanding with French brasserie Chanson Le Salon . The restaurant is located on a corner on Greenwich Street and features a floral-forward exterior. Led by executive chef Frédéric Robert, Chanson Le Salon is open for brunch and dinner. Opening Tuesday from the Oxomoco and Speedy Romeo team, Bar Tulix will be serving upscale Mexican seafood in SoHo.

More from WWD

Coming to the East Village in early spring, HAGS opens from sommelier Camille Lindsley, recently of Aldo Sohm wine bar, and chef Telly Justice, whose background includes Wildair and Contra. The restaurant describes itself as a New York restaurant “for Queers and everyone else,” telling Eater that they’re “queering fine dining.”

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWD

At Hudson Yards, Louis Vuitton Returns Amid a Flurry of Changes

Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK — At The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, the major urban mall that’s had its share of challenges, the mix is evolving. Louis Vuitton has returned to the mall with a freestanding store that opened Thursday, after previously operating a shop inside the Neiman Marcus store, which closed during the fall of 2020.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022Photos from the 'Eternals' Press TourPhotos from the 'Eternals' Los Angeles Film Premiere Several restaurants and services are on their way, and Related Cos., the developer of Hudson Yards, is expected to soon reveal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

The Original Smiley Celebrates 50 Years with a Special Partnership Collection

Click here to read the full article. Celebrating 50-years of spreading feel-good news, The Smiley Company is releasing a milestone collection inspired by its over 400 global collaborations and the cultural influence that the smiley has become. Getting its start as a traditional licensing brand in 1972, Nicolas Loufrani, chief executive officer of The Smiley Company, told WWD a collaboration collection is a perfect way to pay homage, believing that “the notion of aligning Smiley with partners who shared our mission in spreading positivity through product campaigns was key when growing Smiley into what it is today.”More from WWDPhotos of the...
BUSINESS
WWD

Inside Frieze Los Angeles 2022: Highlights From the Art Fair’s Return to L.A.

Click here to read the full article. “I went to Art Basel and got my feet wet,” said 21-year-old rapper 24kGoldn, born Golden Landis Von Jones, as he roamed the booths at Frieze Los Angeles. “Now I’m diving in.” It was his first time at the art fair — which began in London before expanding to New York and L.A.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiInside 'The New Bend' Exhibition at Hauser & Wirth “This is sick,” he went on. “I’m loving it.” He was among the Hollywood names at the fair’s VIP...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Yannick Alléno Eyes Zero Sugar With Chocolate Range

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — After shaking up French gastronomy with his campaign to revive the popularity of sauces, Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno is bringing his patented extraction process to the world of chocolates. Alléno, who runs prestigious restaurants including the Pavillon Ledoyen in Paris, has partnered with his pastry chef Aurélien Rivoire to launch chocolate brand Alléno & Rivoire, which opened its first boutique in Paris in December.More from WWDInside Victoria Blamey's Restaurant MenaFront Row at Chanel Couture Spring 2022Greg Baxtrom and Alex Grunert Open Evi's Bakeri in Brooklyn The two have brought techniques honed in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
WWD

Neiman’s Spring Season of Optimism

Click here to read the full article. In an age where things move fast, for better or worse, Neiman Marcus is betting on happy days ahead. The Dallas-based luxury retailer on Monday launched its 2022 spring campaign called “Looking Forward, Forward Looking.” It exudes optimism, has a strong point of view, promotes glamour and travel, and is digitally driven.More from WWD6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019CEO Talks: Michael Kliger, president, mytheresa.comNeiman Marcus Beverly Hills Completes Major Remodel “We are really connecting with the customer mind-set,” said Daz McColl, Neiman’s chief marketing officer. “’Looking Forward, Forward Looking’ encompasses anticipation for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Parties and Dinners During London Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. London Fashion Week Opening Party at Bistrotheque Reflecting East London’s creative energy, the British Fashion Council, London Fashion Week’s main sponsor Clearpay, and model Irina Shayk last Thursday co-hosted the London Fashion Week opening party at The Cockatoo at Bistrotheque, a buzzy restaurant converted from a warehouse in Hackney.More from WWDSaul Nash RTW Fall 2022Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022Dinners and Parties During London Fashion Week Guests including Edward Enninful, Nick Grimshaw, Munroe Bergdorf, Munya Chawawa, Jack Guinness, Ajak Deng, Henry Holland, Eric Underwood, Glyn Fussell, and Irene Agbontaen enjoyed a live performance by emerging Black...
WORLD
WWD

The New Hotels to Book This Spring

Click here to read the full article. So you want to hit the road this spring — who can blame you? Luckily, the hospitality industry has plenty of new and exciting places to discover this year, so pack those bags and get to booking. In New York, the space formerly occupied by Le Parker Meridien will become the Thompson Central Park New York, featuring an atrium space, plenty of lounge areas for meetings or drinks, as well as Upper Stories, a series of “premium rooms” which feature luxury amenities and a private lounge.More from WWDThey Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Loewe Taps Leo Wu — a ‘Master’ Craftsman of Acting — as Ambassador

Click here to read the full article. THE CRAFT OF ACTING: Loewe’s newest ambassador is Gen Z actor Leo Wu — and he has more in common with Loewe than the same first four letters of the brand name. “Leo masters the craft of acting in incredible ways despite being barely 23,” said Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe. “His dedication to the art is close to our love for craft, and so is his connection with the outdoors. There is a roundness to his way of being and living that feels organic to Loewe.”More from WWDLoewe Men's Fall 2022Year of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Bar#Wine Bar#New York Fashion Week#Cocktail Lounge#Food Drink#Peakaboo#Quality Branded#Unpublished#French#Chanson Le Salon#Oxomoco#Speedy Romeo#Mexican#Telly Justice#Contra#Wwd Pantone
WWD

Prada Mode Comes to L.A., Featuring Artist Martine Syms’ ‘HelLA World’

Click here to read the full article. In time for Frieze Los Angeles, Prada Mode — the Italian house’s traveling activation — came to L.A. for a two-day takeover of Genghis Cohen. “I wouldn’t expect Prada here,” said a guest of the kitschy Chinese eatery and part-time music venue — opened in 1983 and now operated by Hollywood’s Spare Room team.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiInside 'The New Bend' Exhibition at Hauser & Wirth The unexpected is exactly what Prada was looking to unveil at the event, where artist Martine Syms...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Soho House Opening Hotel in West Hollywood

Click here to read the full article. Soho House members will at last have a place to stay in West Hollywood, an amenity that has been a mainstay at the clubs in New York, Miami, London, throughout Europe and downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District. Opening the week of March 28, Holloway House opens in the former location of the Palihouse hotel at 8465 Holloway Drive. The property will have 34 bedrooms overlooking a light-filled garden courtyard bar, a mile away from the flagship club on Sunset Boulevard.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone LeighSofia Richie, Scott Disick Celebrate Asos, Life Is Beautiful Partnership The new space will have a studio for members to work and create content, a cellar-style, vaulted ceiling restaurant serving food and drinks, and a rooftop with tropical garden and daybeds for relaxing and taking in views of the Hollywood Hills. The hotel marks Soho House’s fifth property in L.A. In addition to the West Hollywood and DTLA clubs, it also has the Little Beach House Malibu and the Soho Works coworking space on the Sunset Strip, which launched in 2020. Best of WWDPantone's Spring-Summer 2020 Colors Led by Flame Scarlet
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WWD

A Guide to Spring’s Social Calendar

Click here to read the full article. After a two-year hiatus, the spring social season is set for a 2022 return. Kicking things off is the art fair Frieze L.A., which runs through Feb. 20, with Spring/Break running concurrently at Skylight Culver City. The spring gala scene in New York returns with the New York Botanical Garden’s Orchid Dinner on Feb. 24, followed by the Playground Partners Winter Luncheon with Sutton Foster on Feb. 25 and the New York Junior League’s 70th annual Winter Ball on Feb. 26 at Cipriani South Street. In April, MoMA will present its annual David Rockefeller...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Brandon Maxwell and Walmart Celebrate One Year Together

Click here to read the full article. Brandon Maxwell was cleaning out his office when he found the notebook.  “We were moving right before [New York] Fashion Week and I had this little bucket list that I had written down years ago, like when I had started,” the New York-based designer and “Project Runway” judge told WWD. “It was things I wanted to achieve; my dreams for myself. I grew up shopping at Walmart and continue to shop at Walmart. So [working with Walmart] was just always a dream of mine.”More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourThey...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WWD

Kai Semple’s Modern Caribbean Cuisine Is Copenhagen’s Best-Kept Secret

Click here to read the full article. Copenhagen Fashion Week regulars still remember the jerk chicken served at an intimate lunch Stine Goya hosted at her office a few seasons ago. It was filling (a rarity during fashion week), rich in flavor, just the right amount of spicy, and completely unpretentious.More from WWDCopenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2021: Best LooksTAW: Copenhagen Fashion Week 2021Burberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori Harvey That’s the kind of food chef Kai Semple likes to cook as part of Yam, his modern Caribbean food concept that has been growing in popularity within Copenhagen’s creative circles. “I...
RECIPES
WWD

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi RTW Fall 2022

Preen’s show was a watershed moment for London fashion at the end (hopefully) of the COVID-19 era. A mask-less audience crowded onto benches at the legendary underground club, Heaven, and watched a contemporary dance performance-cum-runway show, live. “Oh, the joy!” exclaimed Thea Bregazzi after the show, where students from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

In the Mood for Love and Dim Sum at Paris’ Bleu Bao

Click here to read the full article. When restaurateur Céline Chung opened her first restaurant in 2019, she wanted to break the clichés surrounding Chinese cuisine but also create a space where she would feel at home with her multicultural identity. “Food is what best reflects a culture, and what we cook and eat says a lot. Being French, born and educated here, with parents still steeped in traditional Chinese culture, I spent the first 25 years of my life trying to figure out who I was,” says Chung, who cofounded the Bao Family restaurants with business partner Billy Pham.More from...
RESTAURANTS
WWD

Daniel W. Fletcher RTW Fall 2022

The show was a jolly affair, unfurling at the grand old town house of One Marylebone early on Saturday night, and following an hour of cocktails that came courtesy of cognac maker Courvoisier, with whom the designer is set to start collaborating. It marked the first time since 2019 that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Fashion East RTW Fall 2022

What Jawara Alleyne, Chet Lo and Maximilian Davis showed at the Fashion East show presented the three stages a young designer will go through: making a strong debut, reinforcing brand identity and responding to market feedback. Alleyne’s runway debut used safety pins to create patterns and structures. The do-it-yourself energy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Makeup Artist Karim Rahman Walks Into Ceramics Class, Finds New Life Balance

Click here to read the full article. Makeup artist Karim Rahman has a new must-have product: clay. But don’t expect it to show up on models’ faces in his next photo editorial. He’s using it for the ceramic creations that take pride of place at his latest project, the Hors-Series gallery he opened in Paris with framing specialists Marie-Christine Gautier and Frédéric Duarte.More from WWDInside 'The New Bend' Exhibition at Hauser & WirthInside Beverly Fishman and Gary Lang's 'Zenax' Exhibition at Library Street CollectiveParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas Windows Opening a space dedicated to ceramics was an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

PR Vet Dianne Vavra Opens ‘Vavra New York’ Boutique

Click here to read the full article. Dianne Vavra may have had a decades-long career in beauty PR, most recently heading up efforts at Christian Dior, but her love of all things shiny — and vintage — started much younger. “Even as a kid, I dabbled in retail for summer jobs, and during high school, I worked at Sotheby’s,” she said. “I worked a lot of vintage jewelry auctions, and learned the value of things at a young age.”More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Vavra is parlaying her penchant...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Benetton to Step Into the Metaverse With Retail Project

Click here to read the full article. META-RETAIL: Benetton’s upcoming storefront is in the metaverse. The Italian company is taking part in Milan Fashion Week, kicking off Tuesday, to unveil its digital retail project, which will officially debut in the next few weeks.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality ProtestsUnited Colors Of Benetton RTW Fall 2020 The brand’s Milan flagship on Corso Vittorio Emanuele II will be transformed into a mixed-media experience, teasing the look and feel of the store in the metaverse. The shop has been covered...
RETAIL
WWD

WWD

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy