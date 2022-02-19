ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Historic Sears building in Boyle Heights could become 'life rebuilding center' for homeless

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jIsC2_0eJ9MVUH00

The owner of the Sears building in Boyle Heights has a drastic plan for a rebrand.

The historic building dates back to the 1920s, and became a fixture on Olympic Boulevard for the community. It closed for good in 2021, but now, building owner Izek Shomof says he has big plans for the 26-acre campus, turning it into what he calls a life rebuilding center for the homeless.

"What we are offering to do is not anything close to shelter," Shomof Group founder Izek Shomof said. "What we are proposing to do here is bring in people whose life is broken."

Shomof says the center would open in three phases. The goal is to house 5,500 people, bring in nonprofits and include services like a medical clinic, mental health support and job training.

"We feel like it's time to put an end to it and solve the homelessness issue," Shomof said. "The solution that we have and the receipt we have here is to bring them here and rebuild their life."

CleanCity consultant Bill Taormina, who is working with Shomof on the project, says they successfully operate a similar project but much smaller in Orange County.

"The approach is Boyle Heights first. Let's help Boyle Heights in many ways, helping them clean up the homelessness issue, helping their business community be revived and then look county-wide," Taormina said.

The price for the plan marks around $400 million, which Somof says his family would pay for. The plan is to lease the finished complex to the city of L.A. for an estimated $23 million per year. They also propose to get government funding to pay for operating costs, which is estimated to be about $80 million a year.

"I welcome people who want to productively work on solving this humanitarian crisis and house people as quickly as possible. This is a gargantuan problem that requires all hands on deck to solve, so I am open to all solutions that can address the suffering we see with the homeless," L.A. City Councilmember Kevin De León said in a statement.

Many residents across the street from the site have mixed feelings on the project, but generally agree they want people off the streets.

"It's a good decision for these people, no more living in the street," Juan Cueva said. "For me this is a good decision."

Comments / 20

Live...love ...work
3d ago

why is it myself and a handful of people truly understand it is NOT a housing problem for MOST it is a mental health issue accompanied by drugs and alcohol! there's plenty of places that are safe and available that are empty that we could put these people in but the key word is they have to stay there there is no coming and going! If they are worthy of getting their lives together that's one thing but to use taxpayers dollars and live off the land is not an option!

Reply
5
C. W. Van B.
3d ago

it'll be nice to see that building brimming with life again. This is a wonderful way to preserve landmark buildings and house the homeless in supportive environments with wrap around, onsite services. A mid century modern highrise bank near me sat empty and blighted since the savings and loan collapse. it was recently remodeled into long term supportive housing. the entire block came back to life. it's clean there now.

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Orange County, CA
Society
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sears#Homelessness#Mental Health#Shomof Group#Cleancity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
102K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy