Fog, wild lavender, moss on stone — these early visual impressions set Sarah Winkler on a path at an early age. Thanks to a childhood spent exploring the woodlands and moors in and around her Manchester birthplace, she developed a keen interest in the natural world. Decades later, she creates large-scale paintings in her adopted home of Colorado. The artist has an exhibition at Vail International Gallery, which kicks off with an artist reception today from 5-8 p.m. The show will be up in the gallery until March 5.

VAIL, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO