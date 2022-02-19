ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Former Douglas County Schools Superintendent Corey Wise Hires Attorneys

By Karen Morfitt
 3 days ago

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – In the two weeks following a heated meeting where Douglas County Superintendent Corey Wise was fired, there have been teacher walkouts, student protests, lawsuits even threats.

“Sometimes I’m not sure if you want to fire me or you want to fire each other,” Wise said at the time.

“There’s just this constant attacking going on and questioning of what we are doing,” teacher Meg Gray told CBS4 following the discovery of threatening fliers.

Now Wise, the man at the center of it all is taking his own action, hiring legal counsel and signaling plans to sue.

Attorneys sent a letter to the School District requesting that they preserve evidence for future litigation.

Among their request emails between board members about the district’s equity policy, the mask debate and discussion about Wise’s termination and possible new candidate Erin Kane.

Her name has come up multiple times and was discussed by board members at their latest meeting.

“Do I respect her and think she could bring value? Yes. Have I called her and offered her a position? I have not,” Board member Williams said on Wednesday night.

The letter from Wise’s attorneys asks for everything from emails and texts messages to audio and video recordings.

And while there has been not a formal discussion about what they are preparing for the requests suggests a legal fight about Wise’s termination is set to begin.

CBS4 reached out to the school district for a comment on the letter but have not received a response.

