Vladimir Putin has succeeded in uniting his opponents

By Luke McGee
 3 days ago
As the world watches and waits nervously to learn if Russian President Vladimir Putin will instruct his forces to invade Ukraine, European diplomats are privately finding one small silver lining to the crisis unfolding in Eastern...

The Truth Hurts 2
2d ago

What have we gained from all the wars? Oil prices are still high and keep growing in Iraq and Libya. Taxpayers' dollars are being invested in these killer machines while we can't get adequate healthcare or quality food, shelter, and clothing without paying a fortune.

Rodolfo Hernandez
2d ago

It is hard to understand and accept that our country must be involved every time there is a conflict in another country. This year will be 246 years of our independence...look all we have achieved as a nation...the rest of the world is resentful because they have trying for centuries and never like us. We have some allies that we must assist and defend because if we don't, the enemies will get stronger and could invade or destroy us in many ways. Just think about not supporting European countries during WWI,WWII, we would be under Germany Nazism and Imperial Japan just one example.Then Korea,Vietnam, Dominican Republic,Haiti, Panama, Somalia,Kuwait,Irak,Somalia, ISIS, too many to deal with. It is hard but this is REALITY, for those who still think that USA " has no business abroad"....well.keep on dreaming until you fall off the bed and hit your head..🙂😎

Tony Gonzalez
2d ago

Russia's biggest fear that If Ukraine joins NATO they would at his back door. NATO should accept Ukraine immediately. Now Putin would have to take into consideration that it would now be attacking the NATO alliance. If he wants war then it would be at a greater risk. Hope it never happena

