ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

THON 2022 is underway at Penn State University

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kflAy_0eJ9JxFy00

On Friday at 6:00 p.m., the 2022 THON dancers of Penn State University stood up, and the 50th Anniversary of the event got underway.

Until Sunday at 4:00 p.m., the dancers will be on their feet with the goal of donations pouring in from around the world.

They say they're ready, all in the name of fighting pediatric cancer.

"I'm feeling great so far, ready to keep going," said Noah Kiely of Glenolden.

Sarah Baumann of Bethlehem said, "Four Diamonds, Penn State THON, two of the greatest organizations I could ever be a part of."

But they don't do this alone.

THON is a well-oiled machine with tons of support from fellow students on the dance floor and in the stands, which will be packed all weekend.

They'll also have encouragement from those who've directly benefited from their efforts.

Action News met 18-year-old Alex Smith, who beat cancer with the help of THON.

"It's awesome to see everyone back even after COVID. We're defying the odds, and we're going to get back on our feet and fight for a cure," said Smith.

"For the next 46 hours, they're going to stand strong for the kids just like these kids have to when they fight cancer," said Laura Smith, Alex's mom.

Before things kicked off, the dancers arrived at the Bryce Jordan Center through the human tunnel, which is tradition.

But then, shortly after, the party started.

The dancers say they are hopeful everyone will donate at some point this weekend.

Any amount goes a long way.

"Donating is everything. All the money we raise is helping these kids fight cancer, finding research and donating is how we can do our part to help," said Elizabeth Czekaj of State College.

Faith Busanic of Downingtown added, "This is such an amazing opportunity to get involved and raise money for children and families impacted by childhood cancer. So Delco, Chester County, let's donate to THON!"

All of the money donated goes to the Four Diamond Fund. The fund helps families battling cancer at Penn State Children's Hospital by paying any amount of costs that insurance doesn't.

Comments / 4

Related
FOX43.com

THON 2022: Here's how to watch live and help celebrate 50 years of the Penn State Dance Marathon

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Penn State Dance Marathon (THON™) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its annual 46-hour no-sitting no-sleeping dance marathon, with over 16,500 student volunteers supporting the fight against childhood cancer on February 18-20, 2022 at the Bryce Jordan Center. Over 600 students will stand for 46 hours to show support for children battling cancer and their families. Student volunteers work year-round to raise both funds and awareness while building relationships with families impacted by childhood cancer.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Sue Paterno Discusses Love For Penn State, THON’s 50th Anniversary, Family’s Legacy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In less than 24 hours, students at Penn State University will pack the Bryce Jordan Center for the 50th anniversary of THON. One of Penn State’s most notable alumna will be there, supporting the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. Sue Paterno welcomed Eyewitness News into her home to talk about her love for Penn State, her volunteer work, and the Paterno legacy. CBS3: You are a huge supporter of the Special Olympics. Why is Special Olympics so dear to your heart? Paterno: “It’s the love. They love us, we love them. They love all the volunteers, they love the...
PENN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Smith
PennLive.com

Longtime TV anchorman at 2 Pa. stations dies

Keith Martin wore two hats very well. One as a TV anchor at WBRE and WGAL; the other as Pa. National Guard brigadier general. As the Citizens Voice reports, Martin died Sunday in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, aged 76. Martin’s award-winning career in journalism began in the 1970s and spanned...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Penn State Behrend dance team gears up for THON

Penn State Behrend’s dance team is taking part in an annual tradition that raises millions of dollars for a good cause. On Thursday, Feb. 17, the team arrived at Penn State’s main campus to take part in the THON dance. The 46-hour, non-stop dance featuring hundreds of students kicks off on Friday, Feb. 18. THON […]
ERIE, PA
Centre Daily

Live updates: What to know and what’s happening on Day 2 of Penn State Thon

After the pandemic created a mostly at-home Penn State Thon last year, the 46-hour event is officially underway at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon — the largest student-run philanthropy in the world — started Friday evening and is marking its 50th anniversary. More...
PENN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State University#Bethlehem#Penn State Thon#Action News#Covid#State College#Delco#The Four Diamond Fund
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penn State Thon raises record-setting $13.76M

STATE COLLEGE — Thon 2022 raised a record-setting $13,756,374.50, the organizers of the 46-hour dance marathon announced at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday afternoon. The previous high of $13,343,517.33 was set in 2014. Thon, which was celebrating its 50th year at Penn State this weekend, has now raised...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Centre Daily

‘I wasn’t ready to call it quits.’ Why a longtime downtown State College business is set to close

An art gallery that’s been open for more than four decades in downtown State College is nearing its final months, a move the owner said he isn’t ready to make. Douglas Albert, the namesake of Douglas Albert Gallery, said Wednesday he’s being squeezed out by a landlord that’s refused to renew his lease. The landlord did not respond to requests for comment.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WGAL

Penn State's THON kicks off at Bryce Jordan Center

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State's THON got underway Friday evening in State College. Hundreds of dancers and volunteers are gathered at the Bryce Jordan Center, where they will stay on their feet for 46 hours straight to raise money for pediatric cancer research and support children and families affected by childhood cancer.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WFMZ-TV Online

Penn State Berks sends 5 students to dance in THON

SPRING TWP., Pa. – Five students from Penn State Berks are gearing up to dance for 46 hours straight, participating in this year's THON at State College. The annual dance marathon starts Friday night, but the Berks community came together Thursday to send off their dancers in style. "It's...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

First look at 2022 Penn State football & QB Beau Pribula

Thanks to the 50th annual THON weekend at Penn State, fans got their first unofficial look at the 2022 Penn State football team. The 46 hour dance marathon raised over 13 million dollars for the children battling cancer at Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey. As apart of the weekend’s activities, those families were able […]
HERSHEY, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
80K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy