Albuquerque, NM

Children found inside Albuquerque smoke shop, parents arrested

By Anna Padilla
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More changes stemming from a drug-dealing bust at an Albuquerque smoke shop where investigators say they found young children living inside. The proprietor of the shop on Central and San Pedro, Gabriel Guevara was arrested last month on drug trafficking charges.

Earlier this week, Albuquerque Police showed up with a search warrant and say they found five children between two months and 10 years old in the back of the shop on mattresses on the floor. The children’s parents were also there, Bobbie and Matthew Dimas, along with numerous guns within reach of the children.

The parents were arrested on child abuse charges and the children were placed with a family member. It is unclear how the Dimas’ are connected to the owner of the smoke shop.

Nathaniel King
2d ago

Albu Crazy! 1st in crime and last in education. And people keep voting for the Democrats who keep ruining this City and State and do nothing about it. I changed from Democrat to Republican and glad I did. I pray that others will wake up and do the same. Not to mention democrats support the killing of unborn babies, and in this state all the way up until birth which should be a crime!

#Child Abuse#Guns#Crime
