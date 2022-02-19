ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Grease fire leads to blaze at Raleigh Hardee's

WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Gorman Street Hardee's in Raleigh Friday that started as a grease fire. Firefighters responded to the scene...

WRAL News

Motorcyclist injured in Saturday evening crash in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash along Millbrook Road late Saturday evening. The crash was reported before 6:15 p.m. on West Millbrook Road near Creedmoor Road, close to Shelley Lake Park. Police officers said the motorcyclist lost control of his bike and landed on his...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wake deputy honored for service and bravery

Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy sheriff was recognized Monday for service and bravery in the line of duty. Deputy Sgt. Ron Waller entered the room leaning on crutches and his wife Kimberly. "Of course I want to thank God for allowing me to be here. It could’ve...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

2 shot to death at North Carolina apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. — Two men were shot to death and two others were wounded after a shooting at an apartment complex in North Carolina, police said. News outlets report Durham police responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 1:25 a.m. on Saturday, Lt. Jackie Werner, a police spokesperson, said in a news release.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Atlantic Avenue to undergo 2-year widening project in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Northeast Raleigh is just weeks away from the start of a two-year-long road construction project to widen Atlantic Avenue between Highwoods Boulevard and New Hope Church Road. The nearly $12 million project will take place just north of the Beltline. Around 29,000 cars drive along the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Teenager struck by car near Zebulon gas station

Zebulon, N.C. — A teenager was hit by a car while walking to a Zebulon gas station on Monday. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. in the 5000 block of Zebulon Road near Mitchell's Food Mart. Troopers said the driver of a white SUV hit a pedestrian before...
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL News

Father, son escape camper fire near Willow Spring

Willow Springs, N.C. — A father and son said they barely made it out alive when their camper caught fire Monday morning. The fire was reported before 4 a.m. off Kennebec Road, north of Angier and close to the Wake-Harnett County line. The large fire spread to a nearby...
ANGIER, NC
WRAL News

2 charged after human remains found in North Carolina

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Human remains found in January are those of a woman who has been missing since July, and two people have been charged in her death, a North Carolina police department said. The Huntersville Police Department identified the woman as Alibria Kerns, 47, of Rowan County, The...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WRAL News

'He was in his own home:' Family grieves man shot in home invasion police believe was planned

Durham, N.C. — Four people were shot, two of them fatally, during a home invasion at a Durham apartment complex early Saturday morning. Police believe the home invasion was planned. They reported that lights were turned out to the entire building before multiple people kicked the door in. Aaron Bailey, 25, was shot in the heart and died before even hitting the ground, police said.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Durham mayor addresses gun violence after recent shootings

Durham, N.C. — Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal addressed ongoing gun violence in her city during Monday's City Council meeting. The comments come as Durham police investigate separate weekend shootings that left two people dead. During the meeting, O'Neal said she is not willing to share with the media how...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
50K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

