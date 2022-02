Click here to read the full article. So you want to hit the road this spring — who can blame you? Luckily, the hospitality industry has plenty of new and exciting places to discover this year, so pack those bags and get to booking. In New York, the space formerly occupied by Le Parker Meridien will become the Thompson Central Park New York, featuring an atrium space, plenty of lounge areas for meetings or drinks, as well as Upper Stories, a series of “premium rooms” which feature luxury amenities and a private lounge.More from WWDThey Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO