Fifth-seeded Lincoln Park routs No. 12 Yough

It’s understandable to get off to a slow start in the last regular-season game of the season. With so much anticipation for districts, players and coaches alike tend to be ready for the season to be over. Lincoln High took advantage early and got out to a 16-14 first-quarter...
PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – The top seed in Division III Tolman/Shea looked like it Monday night in the state girls basketball quarterfinals, dominating from start to finish against the Lincoln School. Tolman/Shea won 48-17 to advance to the semifinals.
GREENSBORO — The N.C. Wesleyan College men’s basketball program rolled to its 10th conference win of the season on Saturday as the Battlin’ Bishops routed Greensboro College 92-71 on the road to clinch the No. 2 seed in the East Division. Wesleyan improves to 18-7 overall and...
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana men's soccer announced its 2022 spring schedule Monday.
The Hoosiers will play five exhibition contests this spring — two away, two at neutral sites, and one home game at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington.
...
Last week, the West Virginia defense took a big hit as starting cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. entered the transfer portal. Monday evening, Porter announced that he is down to four schools - LSU, Miami, Florida State, and Oregon. Porter played in all 13 games for WVU this past season and...
Comments / 0