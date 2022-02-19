ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Watch David Wise, Alex Ferreira's Medal-Winning Runs in Freeski Halfpipe

By Eric Mullin
NBC New York
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe men's freestyle skiing halfpipe podium at the 2022 Beijing Olympics featured the same athletes from the 2018 PyeongChang Games. Just in a different order. New Zealand's Nico Porteous jumped from third to first, bumping down Team USA's David Wise and Alex Ferreira one spot each. Porteous used...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

WATCH: Nathan Chen Backflips His Way Through Final Olympic Performance in 2022

The figure skating portion of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games came to a close on Saturday evening with Beijing’s Exhibition Gala. The event showcases the 18 athletes who medaled in the sport throughout the three-week contest and provides one last performance for these decorated athletes to excel in their craft.
SPORTS
Sierra Sun

David Wise takes silver at freezing Olympic halfpipe

Americans David Wise and Alex Ferreira on Friday took silver and bronze, while New Zealand’s Nico Porteous claimed gold at a freezing Olympic halfpipe event. With wind chills dipping to minus 26, and with snow pellets and clouds sporadically infiltrating the halfpipe itself, the day of the men’s halfpipe final was a day for die-hards only, according to the Associated Press.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico Porteous
Person
Alex Ferreira
NBC New York

Biggest Upsets of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games

There’s no bigger stage than the quadrennial Olympics. Everyone enters the Games knowing who’s supposed to win each event, but each start is an opportunity for an upset. Here are a few of the events at the 2022 Games that left some athletes jubilant and others in disbelief...
SPORTS
NBC New York

Germany Wins Gold, Silver in Four-Man Bobsled

Germany goes 1-2 in the four-man bobsled at the 2022 Winter Games. Germany never relinquished its lead throughout the event, with Johannes Lochner finishing in the top spot after run 1 and Francesco Friedrich holding onto the dominating lead for the rest of the event. Friedrich finished with the top...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle Skiing#Beijing Olympics#Team Usa#Americans#Usa Network Peacocktv
NBC New York

Finland Defeats ROC 2-1 to Win Gold in Men's Ice Hockey

Finland has defeated the ROC 2-1 to win gold in men's ice hockey at the National Indoor Stadium in the 2022 Winter Games. While the ROC looked to claim back-to-back gold after wining in PyeongChang, Finland claimed the first-ever Olympic hockey gold medal in the country's history. ROC won silver...
HOCKEY
NBC New York

Meyers Taylor, Freidrich Headline Historic Bobsled Runs at 2022 Olympics

The Yanqing National Sliding Centre has closed its doors on a jam-packed Olympic season. For the first time since 1998, Jamaica entered a four-man team. Several of the sports' greats went out on top, winning medals amid rumors that they might be retiring before 2026. Germany led all countries with...
SPORTS
Racing News

NFL legend joins NASCAR as team owner

Emmett Smith joins Jesse Iwuji Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Emmitt Smith is a NFL Hall of Fame running back. He’s purchased a portion of the No. 34 Jesse Iwuji Motorsports team. The team runs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The No. 34 was previously used by Wendell...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
New Zealand
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC New York

Olympics Closing Ceremony Reverberates Themes of 2022 Opening Ceremony

The 2022 Winter Olympics kicked off with an opening ceremony on Feb. 4 that took place in the “Bird’s Nest” -- Beijing National Stadium -- that was first built for the 2008 Summer Games. The 2022 opening ceremony was a wintery snowflake-themed show that emphasized youth and...
SPORTS
NBC New York

2022 Olympic Biathlon in Review: Boe Lives Up to Billing

Norwegian biathletes accelerate Olympic gold tally to 15. Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway did not disappoint at the 2022 Winter Olympics. He guided Norway to a total of 14 medals in biathlon and earned his final gold in the 15km mass start. His mass start medal marked the 15th gold for Norway, the most gold medals a nation has ever won at a single Olympics. His compatriot Marte Olsbu Roeiseland also aided in Norway’s record breaking medal tally and won five medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, three of them gold. Roeiseland was the first woman to win five medals at a single Olympics in biathlon. She held off competitors like Hanna and Elivira Oeberg who currently dominate Sweden's biathlon landscape, securing three medals for the Swedes in the women’s relay, 10km pursuit and 7.5km sprint.
SPORTS
NBC New York

Athletes Enter Closing Ceremony to ‘Ode to Joy,' Surrounded By Zodiac Skates

Sixteen days after the 2022 Winter Olympics began with the opening ceremony, the Games officially conclude with the closing ceremony held in the same place. The Beijing National Stadium, or Bird's Nest, has now opened and closed two Olympics after doing the same in 2008. During Sunday's closing ceremony, athletes...
SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Former WWE Star Returning To The Company For A Short Term Stint

He has the experience. WWE is a huge wrestling company and as a result they have a lot of resources that other promotions simply do not have. One such resource is the Performance Center, which serves as the company’s training facility. The Performance Center features all kinds of equipment, but also some very talented coaches. Now another former WWE star is back there for a limited time.
WWE
golfmagic.com

"Tiger Woods had an unprecedented equipment advantage over field" says G-Mac

Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
GOLF
markerzone.com

RUSSIAN COMMENTATOR INSULTS FINNS AS THEY RECEIVE FIRST EVER GOLD MEDAL IN MEN'S OLYMPIC HOCKEY

It was an upset, to be sure, and one that is not sitting well with Russia. Finland has won its first ever gold medal in men's Olympic hockey after defeating ROC 2-1. The political history between Finland and Russia/the former USSR is not a good one. In fact, Finland's mandatory military service was instituted partially because of constant threats from the former USSR. Bitterness and tension remains between the two countries, and that was on full display as the Finns were receiving their medals.
SPORTS
Reuters

Spanish figure skater Barquero tests positive for banned substance

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero tested positive for a prohibited substance during the Beijing Winter Olympics, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Tuesday. The ITA said Barquero returned an adverse analytical finding for a metabolite of Clostebol, which is on the prohibited list of the...
SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Celebrity Match Announced For WrestleMania 38

Now that Elimination Chamber has come and gone the pieces are starting to fall into place for WrestleMania 38 and another match was confirmed this week on Monday Night Raw. At Elimination Chamber fans saw Rey Mysterio pick up a win over The Miz, but after the match The Miz teased that he would be recruiting someone to even the odds against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy