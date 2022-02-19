Fairfax School District censures board member Moland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fairfax School District has censured one of its members.

The Fairfax District trustees voted to censure current member and former board president Palmer Moland.

Moland has been at the center of multiple controversies, and parents’ and community anger due to accusations of abusive and bullying conduct toward classified employees in the district. He’s also accused of other behavior in violation of the board’s bylaws and the board says an investigation found those accusations to be true.

The board voted to remove Moland as its president last July.

In addition, Moland’s credibility was taken into question with investigators finding evidence he had been untruthful in many of his communications.

There is no formal punishment for a censure. It is primarily a public statement expressing the board’s extreme disapproval of Moland’s behavior as a district trustee.

