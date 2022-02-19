ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Fairfax School District censures board member Moland

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q12V3_0eJ9GdNx00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fairfax School District has censured one of its members.

The Fairfax District trustees voted to censure current member and former board president Palmer Moland.

Stay up to date with your daily news, sign up for 17 News’ daily newsletter

Moland has been at the center of multiple controversies, and parents’ and community anger due to accusations of abusive and bullying conduct toward classified employees in the district. He’s also accused of other behavior in violation of the board’s bylaws and the board says an investigation found those accusations to be true.

The board voted to remove Moland as its president last July.

MORE: Passions run high at Fairfax School District town hall

In addition, Moland’s credibility was taken into question with investigators finding evidence he had been untruthful in many of his communications.

There is no formal punishment for a censure. It is primarily a public statement expressing the board’s extreme disapproval of Moland’s behavior as a district trustee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 4

+1 Guest
3d ago

If he IS abusive and berating to his staff and others!! Why IS he still on the board?? Why is he just censured and not TERMINATED??

Reply(2)
2
Related
KGET

Remembering local philanthropist Beverly Camp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County lost a community angel over the weekend. Beverly Constance Camp lost her 20 month battle with breast cancer and died early Saturday morning with her friends and family at her bedside in Bakersfield. She was 59 years old. Camp was a tireless advocate for the most vulnerable in our […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield City Council to hold meeting on ward redistricting on Feb. 23

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council will hold a third public hearing on ward redistricting next Wednesday at its chambers. Officials say the city council is set to receive a report on the redistricting process involving ward boundaries and will reserve 30 minutes for public comments. Those interested are encouraged to attend and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Got a gripe about a local park? City leaders want to hear from you

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If you’re wary about visiting any of Bakersfield’s 62 parks, you’re not alone. Those community amenities are supposed to attract families, children, picnickers, recreational athletes – and they do. But some parks also too often attract vandals, troublemakers and inconsiderate visitors. The city of Bakersfield is trying to do something about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Bakersfield, CA
Education
Local
California Education
KGET

Snow and ice prompts closure for Tehachapi Unified School District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Unified School District has been closed for the day due to snow and ice. This is the only school district with a closure or delay in Kern county as of 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. For a full list of delays and closures, click here. This story will be updated […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Bakersfield City School District receives award for equity work

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District announced it has received the silver award in the 2022 Magna Awards Program for equity work. The award honors districts for programs that break down barriers to achievement. The district says the award recognizes BCSD’s “enormous efforts of school leaders during the pandemic to continue to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Mental health and racial justice drive local artist to create

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A mural spills across a brick wall on Calloway Drive in west Bakersfield. It’s out in the open. Anyone can see it — which was the intention of co-creator LaQuesha Wiley. “It kind of unifies the community,” Wiley said. “It allows people to have that common ground of, ‘I saw that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

65th Annual Whiskey Flat Days return to Kernville

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With COVID restrictions relaxing across the country local festivities are beginning to return. That includes Kernville’s Whiskey Flat Days, a weekend celebration leading up to President’s Day. Whiskey Flat Days return to Kernville with its theme of old-fashioned California for its annual celebration. It’s the 65th annual Whiskey Flat Days in […]
KERNVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#17 News
KGET

California City police chief Jon Walker resigns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City Police Chief Jon Walker is resigning from his position, the city’s mayor tells 17 News. Police chief Jon Walker was sworn in as chief in January 2020. It’s not clear why Walker resigned, but California City Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin says it was voluntary. Walker will stay on as chief […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KGET

Fourth officer-involved shooting in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An officer involved shooting this weekend leaves a father dead in South Bakersfield. The man shot and killed by two BPD officers Saturday night was 41-year-old Alexandro Rosales. Neighbors 17News spoke to said they can’t believe what happened. Two Bakersfield Police officers fatally shot Alexandro Rosales at his home on Dayton […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

State budget surplus could exceed projection by billions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) – Gov. Gavin Newsom said in his January budget presentation his administration was forecasting a $45 billion budget surplus, but a recent update from the Legislative Analyst Office shows it could be billions more than that. With the tax season underway and California collecting revenue, the state’s budget surplus seems to be […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Porterville honors fallen firefighters with a dedicated monument

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE) – It’s been two years since the city of Porterville lost two firefighters while battling a fire at Porterville Library. On Friday, to honor the sacrifices of Captain Ray Figueroa, and Firefighter Patrick Jones, the city unveiled a new flag pole and a monument outside the Fire Department Headquarters. “I miss him. […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

KGET

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy