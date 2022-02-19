Second half surge sends Marist past Saints

Albany, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Marist went on a 19-5 run over the final 10:08 to rally past Siena Basketball 62-53 in front of 6,214 at MVP Arena. The Saints went ice cold down the stretch, missing 13 of their final 15 shots while committing six turnovers to close out the contest.

Six-time MAAC Rookie of the Week Jao Ituka scored a game-high 23 points and added eight rebounds for Marist (12-13, 7-9), which has now won four straight following a five-game losing streak. Ricardo Wright came off the bench to score all 15 of his points in the second half for the Red Foxes, who snapped an eight-game losing streak in the Capital Region with their first win over Siena (12-10, 9-5) in Albany since Mar. 1, 2013.

Reigning MAAC Player of the Week Anthony Gaines scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half for the Saints, who had their three-game win streak snapped and were leapfrogged by Saint Peter’s for second place in the MAAC Standings. Jackson Stormo added eight points and eight rebounds for Siena which shot just 35% from the field including only 31% from three in their lowest scoring output since the season-opener.

The Saints trailed 12-5 following a slow start before catching fire towards the end of the first half. Siena responded with a 15-3 run to go in front, and took a 34-27 lead at the break.

The Saints went ahead by as many as 10 on the first possession of the second half, and held a 48-43 lead at the 10:27 mark. Siena then went scoreless for the next 5:19, but still trailed only 52-50 at the 5:08 mark. However, Marist scored the next six points to stretch their advantage and close things out.

The Red Foxes held a +17 rebounding advantage at 45-28, and shot 18-22 (82%) from the free throw line compared to just 5-8 (63%) for the Saints.

Siena will look to shake this one off as they get set for a second-place showdown with Saint Peter’s Sunday at 2 p.m. back at MVP Arena.

More Sports News

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

Jared Phillips

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.