Seventh-ranked Milton runs past Monona Grove; Edgerton, Evansville, Turner win Rock Valley games

The Milton High boys basketball team coasted to a Badger East Conference win Friday night.

Jack Campion scored 16 points and Brogan McIntyre added 15 as the Red Hawks soared past Monona Grove 64-52.

Milton (18-4, 11-2), ranked seventh in the state in Division 2, built a 30-22 halftime lead before quickly pushing the margin to double digits early in the second half.

MILTON 64, MONONA GROVE 52

Monona Grove (52)—Rivera 2-0-4; Hibner 9-3-23; Erb 1-0-2; Inda 1-0-3; Gammons 2-0-6; Anderson 0-2-2; Wendricks 1-0-3; Toijela 2-2-7. Totals: 19-7-52.

Milton (64)—Goll 3-3-10; Campion 7-1-16; McIntyre 6-3-15; Kirk 3-2-8; Widner 2-4-9; Wuetrich 1-0-2; Kavanaugh 1-2-4. Totals: 23-15-64.

Halftime—Milton 30, Monona Grove 22. 3-point goals—Monona Grove 7 (Hibner 2, Gammons 2, Wendricks, Toijela, Inda), Milton 3 (Goll, Campion, Widner). Free throws missed—Monona Grove 3, Milton 1. Total fouls—Monona Grove 11, Milton 13.

Edgerton 58, Brodhead 57—Leyton McKillips’ 3-point basket with 15 seconds left lifted the host Crimson Tide to a come-from-behind victory in Rock Valley Conference play.

McKillips and Connor Coombs had 17 points each for Edgerton (10-13, 9-8), which trailed by 10 points with six minutes left. Owen Leifker had a game-high 23 points for Brodhead (16-6, 13-3), which remained in sole possession of first place despite the loss.

EDGERTON 58, BRODHEAD 57

Brodhead (57)—Engen 6-1-15; Leifker 10-3-23; Walker 2-1-6; Boegli 3-0-6; Malkow 3-1-7. Totals: 24-6-57.

Edgerton (58)—Hazeltine 3-0-8; Zellmer 0-1-1; Coombs 6-5-17; Hanson 3-3-9; McKillips 5-4-17; Fox 1-0-2; Appel 1-2-4. Totals: 19-15-58.

Halftime—Edgerton 29, Brodhead 28. 3-point goals—Brodhead 3 (Engen 2, Walker), Edgerton 5 (McKillips 3, Hazeltine 2). Free throws missed—Brodhead 9, Evansville 5. Total fouls—Brodhead 19, Edgerton 19. Fouled out—Vondra, Engen, Hanson.

Turner 81, Jefferson 62—The visiting Trojans rolled to the Rock Valley win as Will Lauterbach scored a game-high 25 points to lead Turner (14-7, 11-5).

TURNER 81, JEFFERSON 62

Turner (81)—Howard 1-2-4; Giddley 5-1-14; Lauterbach 11-3-25; Hoppe 4-1-9; Sutherland 2-6-12; Teague 2-0-5; Repta 2-0-5; Fossum 0-1-1; Hobson 3-0-6. Totals: 30-14-81.

Jefferson (62)—Kammer 1-1-3; McGraw 4-4-14; Ganser 1-0-2; Neitzel 3-0-8; Johnson 0-1-1; Phillips 4-2-10; Krueger 1-0-3; Deblave 3-0-6; Schoedl 1-0-3; Devine 5-0-10; Butina 0-2-2. Totals: 23-10-62.

Halftime—Turner 44, Jefferson 29. 3-point goals—Turner 7 (Giddley 3, Sutherland 2, Repta, Teague), Jefferson 6 (McGraw 2, Neitzel 2, Krueger, Schoedl). Free throws missed—Turner 4, Jefferson 9. Total fouls—Turner 15, Jefferson 16.

Evansville 77, Clinton 53—The Blue Devils made 11 3-pointers on their way to a Rock Valley victory.

Mason Miller had 21 points to lead Evansville (12-9, 9-7). Peircen Bingham led Clinton (4-19, 2-15) with 21 points.

EVANSVILLE 77, CLINTON 53

Clinton (53)—Espinoza 1-1-3; Pey. Bingham 1-3-5; Weisensel 1-2-4; Gill 1-1-3; Flickinger 6-1-14; Pei. Bingham 21; Feggerstad 1-0-3.

Evansville (77)—Bahrs 2-0-4; Miller 8-1-21; Maguigad 3-1-7; Maves 6-2-15; Howlett 4-2-14; Kopecky 7-0-16. Totals: 30-6-77

Halftime—Evansville 38, Clinton 26. 3-point goals—Clinton 2 (Flickinger, Feggerstad), Evansville 11 (Holwett 4, Miller 4, Kopecky 2, Maves). Free throws missed—Clinton 6, Evansville 2. Total fouls—Clinton 11, Evansville 13.

McFarland 59, Whitewater 47—Deven Kulp had 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, to lead the visiting Spartans to a Rock Valley victory.

Wyatt Nickels and Jonathan Aron combined for 29 points for Whitewater (4-18, 3-13).

MCFARLAND 59, WHITEWATER 47

McFarland (59)—Nichols 1-1-3; Kelley 2-0-4; Dillen 5-2-12; Kussow 2-3-7; Kulp 9-2-28; Chisholm 2-1-5. Totals: 21-9-59.

Whitewater (47)—Crowley 3-0-6; Wence 1-2-4; Aron 7-0-14; Vidales 1-0-3; Brown 2-0-4; Nickels 5-3-15. Totals: 19-5-47.

Halftime—Whitewater 22, McFarland 21. 3-point goals—McFarland 8 (Kulp 8), Whitewater 4 (Nickels 2, Vidales). Free throws missed—McFarland 6, Whitewater 3. Total fouls—McFarland 13, Whitewater 13. Fouled out—Aron.

Big Foot 57, East Troy 45—The host Chiefs denied the Trojans a chance to move into a tie for first place in the Rock Valley with an upset victory.

Gus Foster had 20 points and Hudson Torrez 18 to lead Big Foot (13-9, 10-6).

Westosha Central 67, Delavan-Darien 64—Jack Ross scored 28 points to help the host Falcons hold off Delavan-Darien. The Comets got 20 points from Logan Mortlock, including five 3-point baskets. Also for Delavan-Darien, Erik Cesarz scored 14 points and R.J. Jordan 13.

WESTOSHA 67, DELAVAN-DARIEN 64

Delavan-Darien (64)—Beles 1-0-3, Mortlock 7-1-20, Janssen 2-1-7, Jordan 4-3-13, Cal. Lumkes 3-1-7, Cesarz 5-4-14. Totals 22-10-64.

Westosha Central (67)—D. Griffin 3-0-8, Garth 5-5-18, Kinzler 1-2-5, Mulhollon 1-0-3, Rose 12-0-28, Anderson 1-1-3, Meininger 1-0-2. Totals 24-8-67.

Halftime—Delavan-Darien 32, Westosha Central 31. 3-point goals—Delavan-Darien 10 (Mortlock 5, Janssen 2, Jordan 2, Beles), Westosha Central 11 (Rose 4, Garth 3, Friffin 2, Kinzler, Mulhollon). Free throws missed—DD 10, WC 6.

Elkhorn 61, Wilmot 51—The host Elks rallied in the second half for a Southern Lakes victory.

Reid Paddock had a game-high 18 points for Elkhorn (10-13, 9-4) and Carter Kammes added 15.

ELKHORN 61, WILMOT 51

Wilmot (51)—Ticha 2-2-7; Frisby 4-1-9; Zimmerman 4-0-9; Christiansen 4-2-11; Kunz 3-3-11; Corona 1-2-4. Totals: 18-10-51

Elkhorn (61)—Truesdale 0-2-2; Davey 4-3-12; Christensen 1-2-5; Etten 3-1-7; Paddock 4-8-18; Kammes 5-5-15; Foster 1-0-2. TOtals: 18-21-61.

Halftime—Wilmot 31, Elkhorn 25. 3-point goals—Wilmot 5 (Kunz 2, Ticha, Zimmerman, Christiansen), Elkhorn 4 (Paddock 2, Davey, Christensen). Free throws missed—Wilmot 12, Elkhorn 6. Total fouls—Wilmot 21, Elkhorn 17. Fouled out—Christiansen, Christensen.

Waterford 71, Badger 63—The Wolverines pulled away from a three-point halftime lead to earn a Southern Lakes victory.

Brad Lyon had a game-high 23 points for Badger (7-15, 3-10).

WATERFORD 71, BADGER 63

Badger (63)—Lyon 8-5-23; Maloney 5-0-12; Zukowsky 3-0-8; Cataldo 2-0-6; Buntrock 5-2-14. Totals: 23-7-63.

Waterford (71)—Finnegan 4-6-17; Martinson 3-0-6; Thom 1-0-2; Beesley 2-0-6; Opgenorth 5-4-15; Cockrell 3-2-8; Kunze 5-3-17. Totals: 23-15-71.

Halftime—Waterford 30, Badger 27. 3-point goals—Badger 10 (Lyon 2, Maloney 2, Zukowski 2, Cataldo 2, Buntrock 2), Waterford 10 (Kunze 4, Finnegan 3, Beesley 2, Opgenorth). Free throws missed—Badger 1, Waterford 2.

Parkview 73, Country Day 54—Trey Oswald scored 27 points to help the Vikings cruise to a Trailways South Conference victory. Parkview (8-14, 4-8) led 30-22 at halftime.

PARKVIEW 73, COUNTRY DAY 54

Madison Country Day (54)—Bosben 5-0-13; Kerta 2-0-6; Itani 0-2-2; Norland-Au 4-0-12; Young 5-6-18; Canavan 1-0-3. Totals: 17-8-54.

Parkview (73)—Brown 1-0-2; Cramer 2-1-6; Oswald 9-7-27; Redman 4-0-10; Flood-Elyafi 2-2-6; Vogt 1-1-4; Kjelland 1-0-2; Klitzman 3-0-7; Wells 1-2-5; Pomplun 1-0-2; Landis 0-2-2. Totals: 26-15-73

Halftime—Parkview 30, Country Day 22. 3-point goals—Country Day 12 (Norland-Au 4, Bosben 3, Kerta 2, Young 2, Canavan), Parkview 9 (Oswald 3, Redman 2, Cramer, Vogt, Klitzman, Pomplun). Free throws missed—Country Day 6, Parkview 5. Total fouls—Country Day 21, Parkview 17.