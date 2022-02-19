How to Watch #3 Syracuse vs #4 Stony Brook

Matchup: #3 Syracuse (2-0) vs #4 Stony Brook (0-0)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 4:00pm Eastern - Sunday, February 20th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: WJPZ 89.1 FM

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 3-1. The Orange won the most recent meeting 16-6 last season. That victory avenged a 17-16 Stony Brook triumph the year before.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse is coming off of a season on which it advanced to the National Championship game before falling to Boston College. This despite losing multiple stars to injury. Returning are players such as Meaghan Tyrrell and Emma Tyrrell who stepped up when Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney went down with season ending injuries. Now Hawryschuk and Carney are back and expectations are high for the Orange. New head coach Kayla Treanor takes over for Gary Gait, hoping to help Syracuse win the program's first national title. The biggest question mark is in goal, where Syracuse has to replace all-time saves leader Asa Goldstock. The season started on a positive note with a 12-9 win over #13 Stanford and 23-6 victory over Binghamton.

Stony Brook Coming In: This is the season opener for the Seawolves. Last season, Stony Brook was 16-3 and lost to top seeded North Carolina just one game short of the Final Four.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE