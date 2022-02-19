ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

How to Watch #3 Syracuse vs #4 Stony Brook

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MnAz1_0eJ9C6gB00

Matchup: #3 Syracuse (2-0) vs #4 Stony Brook (0-0)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 4:00pm Eastern - Sunday, February 20th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: WJPZ 89.1 FM

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 3-1. The Orange won the most recent meeting 16-6 last season. That victory avenged a 17-16 Stony Brook triumph the year before.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse is coming off of a season on which it advanced to the National Championship game before falling to Boston College. This despite losing multiple stars to injury. Returning are players such as Meaghan Tyrrell and Emma Tyrrell who stepped up when Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney went down with season ending injuries. Now Hawryschuk and Carney are back and expectations are high for the Orange. New head coach Kayla Treanor takes over for Gary Gait, hoping to help Syracuse win the program's first national title. The biggest question mark is in goal, where Syracuse has to replace all-time saves leader Asa Goldstock. The season started on a positive note with a 12-9 win over #13 Stanford and 23-6 victory over Binghamton.

Stony Brook Coming In: This is the season opener for the Seawolves. Last season, Stony Brook was 16-3 and lost to top seeded North Carolina just one game short of the Final Four.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

Comments / 0

Related
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: Syracuse 74 Georgia Tech 73 (OT)

Syracuse escaped the Carrier Dome with a 74-73 overtime win over Georgia Tech on Monday. Here are five takeaways from the victory. Syracuse shot under 33% from the floor, only 31% from beyond the arc, was outrebounded by nine, and was outscored in the paint 34-20. Buddy Boeheim was scoreless in the first half and just 5-20 shooting overall. Joe Girard was just 3-15 shooting. Jimmy Boeheim missed his last eight shots. Frank Anselem fouled out. Despite all of that, Syracuse won. How? Taking care of the basketball (only four turnovers compared to 14 for Georgia Tech) and getting stops in critical moments. It was not pretty and there were a lot of missed opportunities, but Syracuse found a way to win a game it had to have.
NBA
AllSyracue

Syracuse Survives Georgia Tech in Overtime

Georgia Tech missed four shots on the final possession and Syracuse escaped the Carrier Dome with a 74-73 win in overtime. The Orange improved to 15-12 (9-7) on the season. Next up is a matchup at Notre Dame on Wednesday. After Buddy Boeheim missed a three with just 43 seconds...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Binghamton, NY
State
North Carolina State
Stony Brook, NY
College Sports
Stony Brook, NY
Sports
City
Stony Brook, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Walks Away With Gritty Top-5 Win

Syracuse held off a talented Stony Brook squad 12-11 in a battle of top five teams in the Carrier Dome on Sunday. Honestly, if you did not get a chance to watch this game, rewind your DVR and check it out. It was as advertised. When fourth ranked Stony Brook rolled into the Dome, so did a slew of their fans. They were LOUD, and it made a huge difference to open up the game.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Josh Richards Set to Visit Syracuse

Class of 2023 East Orange (NJ) High wide receiver Josh Richards is one of Syracuse football's top targets at the position. Richards, a 6-4, 175 pounder, also holds offers from Monmouth, UConn, Maryland and Temple. Richards is planning to visit the Orange on March 5th for Junior Day. "I'm supposed...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Falls Short against No. 1 Maryland, 14-10

No. 9 Syracuse men's lacrosse clawed back but fell short to No. 1 Maryland, losing 14-10 at the Carrier Dome on Sunday afternoon. Tucker Dordevoc led Syracuse's offense, scoring five goals and adding an assist. Maryland's Logan Wisnauskas scored four times, and Jonathan Donville added three goals to UMD's offensive effort.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayla Treanor
Person
Gary Gait
AllSyracue

Syracuse Wraps Up Regular Season at Cornell

In the last meet of the regular season, the Orange sent a small group down to Ithaca for a tune-up before the ACC Indoor Championship meet next week. The Marc Deneault Invitational was highlighted by two wins for ‘Cuse; one in the women’s 1,000m and the other in 3,000m.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Sidibe Provides Spark Off The Bench For Syracuse

Syracuse basketball knocked off Boston College 76-56 in the Dome Saturday afternoon. In the win, veteran center Bourama Sidibe came off the bench to provide 18 strong minutes for the Orange. In those 18 minutes, he had two points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Already without starting center...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Juwan Howard Strikes Wisconsin Assistant Coach Joe Krabbenhoft

Following Wisconsin's 77-63 win over Michigan, the postgame handshake line turned physical. After Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard started to exchange words, the verbal altercation became more heated with assistant coaches and players closing in on the two coaches. As players tried to get in between Howard and Gard, Howard reached in and struck Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the head. More altercations ensued from there. You can watch video of the incident below.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
878
Followers
1K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy