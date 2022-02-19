ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

How to Watch #9 Syracuse vs #1 Maryland

By Mike McAllister
 3 days ago
Matchup: #9 Syracuse (1-0) vs #1 Maryland (2-0)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 12:00pm Eastern - Sunday, February 20th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: TK99/105

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Maryland leads the all-time series 11-6. That includes winning the last three and four of the last five. Prior to that, Syracuse had won the previous four. The series dates back to 1927, when the Orange won the first meeting 10-3. Maryland would take the next seven from 1931 to 1979. The teams have not played since 2016, when the Terps topped the Orange 13-7 in the NCAA Tournament.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse has had one of the most dramatic offseasons in program history. Legendary head coach John Desko retired while former Orange star Gary Gait came over from the women's program. Syracuse is looking to get back to championship contention. The Orange has not made a Final Four in eight years nor a national championship in 12 years. The Orange started the season with a dominant 28-5 win over Holy Cross.

Maryland Coming In: The top ranked Terps entered the 2022 season with lofty expectations. Many consider Maryland the favorite to win the National Title, and anything less than a trip to the Final Four would be considered a disappointment. Maryland has started the season by beating High Point 21-13 and Loyola 20-8.

