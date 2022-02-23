Rabid Raçcoon Found in Annapolis, County Health Department Say

.

The Anne Arundel County Health Department has announced that a rabid raccoon was found in Annapolis.

Officials say the health department is seeking anyone who may have come in contact with a raccoon near the intersection of Coachway and Trinity Place in The Downs Community. The raccoon, which was found on February 11, has tested positive for rabies.

If you or your pet had contact with a raccoon, or your pet has unexplained wounds, call 410-222-7256 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours. More Info: www.aahealth.org/rabies-alerts