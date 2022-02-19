ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate approves $33 million in additional American Rescue Plan spending

By Jasmine Hall Wyoming Tribune Eagle
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE – The Wyoming Senate approved five additional American Rescue Plan Act appropriations totaling $33 million for statewide initiatives Friday afternoon. They were among the nine amendments considered by the body as the ARPA recovery funds bill was debated on third reading. After making changes throughout the day, the bill totaled...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sun-Gazette

American Rescue Plan budget ordinance gets positive recommendation

Williamsport City Council’s finance committee on Tuesday gave a positive recommendation to an ordinance adopting the American Rescue Plan budget on first reading. Council President Adam Yoder said it was an ordinance adopting the budget for the funding that the city has received and will receive in a second tranche this spring.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Crossover voting bill moves to Senate ag committee, but not before some object

Normally, bills pertaining to voting are heard by the Wyoming Legislature's Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. But one of the most high-profile voting bills of this budget session will instead be considered by the Senate Agricultural Committee, prompting some objections from lawmakers. Majority floor leader Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devil's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Drug Abuse#The Wyoming Senate#American Rescue Plan Act#Arpa#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Senate
KPVI Newschannel 6

The Latest: Wyoming Legislature Day 5

The Wyoming Legislature convened Monday for the start of its budget session, which takes place every two years. Along with adopting a new budget, lawmakers this year must decide how to spend a half billion dollars in relief aid. They're also required to redraw the state's legislative districts in light of population changes.
POLITICS
Elkhart Truth

Goshen opens American Rescue Plan funds to nonprofits

GOSHEN — Mayor Jeremy Stutsman is inviting local nonprofits to apply for the City of Goshen’s American Rescue Plan Nonprofit Fund Grant; applications are due March 15. The federal government established a Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund for local governments as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) of 2021. As a result, the city is receiving $6.6 million in ARP funds to respond to the public health emergency and impact to communities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to make investments in infrastructure.
GOSHEN, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

House begins budget talks as second week begins

CHEYENNE – Legislators in the House of Representatives began tackling a nearly $2.8 billion 2023-24 biennium budget bill on the first day of the second week of the 66th Wyoming Legislature's budget session. Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, called the document a “complicated budget,” in part because it includes federal...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Denver

Denver Leaders Approve Additional $4 Million For Safe Outdoor Space Sites

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver City Council voted to approve on a resolution which would allow $3.9 million in new funding for Safe Outdoor Space sites. The resolution amends the contract with Colorado Village Collaborative. The funds will help to create new shelters for about 370 people. “Safe Outdoor Spaces play an important role in fostering stability among individuals facing homelessness by connecting them to supports and services,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in a news release on Monday night. “As our pandemic recovery moves forward, this investment is critical in helping our unhoused neighbors regain stability in a safe, managed and supportive environment.” (credit: CBS) Along with more funding, the resolution would extend the length of the contract until Dec. 31, 2022. In that time, at least four more sites would be created. “So, while we work to create more affordable housing opportunities, we need to continue to offer temporary stable shelter for everyone seeking a safe place to be,” said Angie Nelson with the city council housing committee in January. The sites include electricity, food, water and mental health resources.
DENVER, CO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Legality, fairness of transgender athlete ban legislation debated

The debate over a bill that would ban transgender women and girls in Wyoming from participating in high school and collegiate sports that match their gender identity centered Monday around the issues of fairness and legality. The Senate Education Committee heard from backers and critics of the bill, but ran...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia House, Senate take different approaches to tax cuts

(The Center Square) – Half way through the Virginia legislative session, Senate and House leaders passed competing tax reform legislation that took different approaches on the standard deduction, the gasoline tax and the grocery tax, among other things. The House of Delegates, which is narrowly controlled by Republicans 52-48,...
INCOME TAX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Sununu gives State of the State; lawmaker collapses

MANCHESTER — Gov. Chris Sununu focused on the needs of the state’s veterans and a $100 million fund to incentivize local housing projects across the state in his State of the State address Thursday morning, which was cut short when a Republican lawmaker collapsed at the back of the room.
POLITICS
La Grande Observer

Oregon economists say state lawmakers have an additional $800 million to spend

SALEM — Oregon lawmakers rushing through a month-long legislative session now have nearly $800 million more to spend than expected, following another bullish revenue forecast. In what has practically become a ritual, state economists told lawmakers Wednesday, Feb. 9, that, once again, income and business tax revenues are expected...
OREGON STATE
Victoria Advocate

American Rescue Plan funds bring tough decisions

Since last year, the City of Victoria and Victoria County have been deliberating what to do with the funds they received from the American Rescue Plan Act. However, nonprofits are facing challenges with what the funds could be used for and, in the case of the Humility Project, those needs are immediate, homeless advocates said.
VICTORIA, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill would end reporting of property sales to counties, requires permission for assessor inspections

(The Center Square) – Rep. Bill Kidd, R-Buckner, admitted his bill regulating county assessors and recorders of deeds needs refining, but its intentions remain constant. “I stirred up a little wasps nest here with some unintended consequences,” Kidd told the House Local Government Committee during a hearing on his bill. “But after conversations with people, I’m going to tell you I’m open to changes. One of the things I hate is when we think we got our legislation right 90% of the way, it’s the 10% that causes unintended consequences that come back to get you.”
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy