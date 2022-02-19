Senate approves $33 million in additional American Rescue Plan spending

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver City Council voted to approve on a resolution which would allow $3.9 million in new funding for Safe Outdoor Space sites. The resolution amends the contract with Colorado Village Collaborative. The funds will help to create new shelters for about 370 people. “Safe Outdoor Spaces play an important role in fostering stability among individuals facing homelessness by connecting them to supports and services,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in a news release on Monday night. “As our pandemic recovery moves forward, this investment is critical in helping our unhoused neighbors regain stability in a safe, managed and supportive environment.” (credit: CBS) Along with more funding, the resolution would extend the length of the contract until Dec. 31, 2022. In that time, at least four more sites would be created. “So, while we work to create more affordable housing opportunities, we need to continue to offer temporary stable shelter for everyone seeking a safe place to be,” said Angie Nelson with the city council housing committee in January. The sites include electricity, food, water and mental health resources.

