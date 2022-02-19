Jayson Tatum Criticizes The Idea That He And Jaylen Brown Should Be Separated: "I Can't Imagine Why You Wouldn't Want To Have Two Of The Best Players That Are Under 25 On Your Team."
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown make up one of the most promising young duos in the NBA. Both players are scorers who can explode offensively and create their own shot, and they have enjoyed a fair amount of success already in their careers, making multiple Eastern Conference Finals together....fadeawayworld.net
