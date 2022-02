AUBURN — The biggest topic in college basketball revolves around the tradition of postgame handshake lines after a kerfuffle Sunday in which Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. Howard was suspended for the rest of the regular season and fined $40,000 by the Big Ten for the incident, which has sparked discussions about sportsmanship, the examples set by coaches for their players and the custom of shaking opponents' hands after a game. ...

AUBURN, AL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO