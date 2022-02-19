ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Go Current Raid Bosses Deoxys Attack

By Dejan Kacurov
futuregamereleases.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrainers, the Pokemon Go Raid Boss pool has changed again and different Pokemon are now appearing in one, three, five, and Mega Raids. Deoxys Attack is currently in five-star Raids and can be shiny. Deoxys...

www.futuregamereleases.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Bank is finally going free-to-use

Pokemon Bank will be entirely free to use when the Nintendo 3DS eShop is discontinued next year in March. Just yesterday, Nintendo announced that the 3DS and Wii U eShops would be closed as of March 2023, turning off digital purchases for both consoles. However, The Pokemon Company quietly announced that the Pokemon Bank service for the Nintendo 3DS would be made entirely free after the eShop is closed on the 3DS.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Go Normal Forme Deoxys Raid Counters and best movesets to use

These Pokemon Go Normal Forme Deoxys Raid Counters will help you catch one of the most enigmatic Pokemon in the whole franchise when they return to Pokemon Go Raids this week. Starting Wednesday, February 16 until Saturday, February 19, Normal Forme Deoxys will be appearing in Raids for Pokemon Go trainers to battle and catch. Of course, Deoxys is a Pokemon who can change forms to suit its battle style, but the first one to appear is the standard form the Legendary takes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Will Introduce More Region-Exclusive Pokemon on Valentine's Day

Pokemon Go has announced full details for its upcoming Valentine's Day 2022 event, which will feature the debut of a new Pokemon with region-exclusive forms. The new event will launch on February 10th and will feature the debut of Flabébé and its evolved forms Floette and Florges. Five different Flabébé will appear in Pokemon Go, with three forms (based on the color flower Flabébé rides) exclusive to one of Pokemon Go's three multi-continent regions. Red Flower Flabébé will be exclusive to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Blue Flower Flabébé will be exclusive to the Asia-Pacific region, and Yellow Flower Flabébé will be exclusive to North and South America. White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé will appear in all areas.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Will Introduce Apex Legendary Shadow Pokemon

Pokemon Go is introducing a new kind of Shadow Pokemon with incredibly powerful attacks. Today, Pokemon Go announced that the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event would introduce Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia, both of which have upgraded versions of their signature attacks and a special in-game aura. Both Shadow Pokemon will appear as a part of the event's Masterwork Research storyline, a Special Research storyline that's meant to take a significant time to complete. Last year's Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event featured a Masterwork Research storyline with Shiny Mew as the main reward. Players will get both Pokemon through the course of the Masterwork Research.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Mega Raids
Financial World

Pokemon GO Jotho Cup: which is the best team?

Pokemon GO's GO Battle League season 10 is in its final week. During these last seven days you will be able to play in all leagues: Master, Ultra, Mega and the brand new Johto Cup, where only regional Johto pokemon are allowed. The event will now run until March 1,...
VIDEO GAMES
Financial World

Pokemon Go Johto Tour: here are the details!

New details emerge regarding Pokemon games, including Pokemon GO by NIANTIC, which will have its Johto Tour on Saturday, February 26, 2022. This week will also feature Pokémon Day 2022, held annually on February 27. The official Pokémon Twitter account has in fact released some information on what will happen in these days in view of the twenty-sixth anniversary of the brand.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Pokemon reveals plans for Pokemon Day: Shield & Sword, UNITE, GO, and more

Pokemon Company has finally revealed their plans on what to expect on Pokemon Day 2022. The main event of Pokemon Day will be on February 27, 2022. This has always been done on the same date of February 27. This year, before the actual main event, we have 6 days filled with news on each Pokemon Game they have up and running. There will be updates on the old game titles but are we expecting a new one after Pokemon UNITE’s release?
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Indy100

YouTube explorer finds ‘creepy Knight’s Templar’ ritual cave while searching underneath a tree

A YouTube explorer has made an incredible discovery after stumbling across a hold underneath a tree, which lead to a stunningly preserved ‘Knights Templar’ cave.In a video shared on 3rd October, Brendan Explores went for a ramble in Shifnal, Shropshire after he and a friend read about a 700-year-old cave on the internet, also known as the Caynton Caves. Secret Knights Templar Caves Found Hidden In Woods! WARNING CREEPY! ...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy