Pokemon Go Current Raid Bosses Deoxys Attack

Pokemon Go has announced full details for its upcoming Valentine's Day 2022 event, which will feature the debut of a new Pokemon with region-exclusive forms. The new event will launch on February 10th and will feature the debut of Flabébé and its evolved forms Floette and Florges. Five different Flabébé will appear in Pokemon Go, with three forms (based on the color flower Flabébé rides) exclusive to one of Pokemon Go's three multi-continent regions. Red Flower Flabébé will be exclusive to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Blue Flower Flabébé will be exclusive to the Asia-Pacific region, and Yellow Flower Flabébé will be exclusive to North and South America. White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé will appear in all areas.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO