Mikaela Shiffrin is not happy with her performance at the Olympics, she revealed this in an interview with the Olympics; “You can fail and not be a failure,” Shiffrin told Olympics.com in an interview. Simone Biles, also a famous Olympian, supported Shiffrin throughout the tournament “To get any level of even acknowledgment from Simone is insane because to me, she's so beyond, she's just an insane athlete,” said Shiffrin.

SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO