ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Boulder County Undoes Its Mask Order – The Last In The Denver Metro Area

By Alan Gionet
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cAwh0_0eJ8Seyr00

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a busy evening at the Mountain Sun Pub on Pearl. Only re-opened two weeks ago since closing early in the pandemic 22 months ago.

(credit: CBS)

“Well I’m missing my favorite guy, his name was Cooper,” said customer Cornelia Krahn as she ordered a burger and fries.

She was back for the first time in a long time. She credited proprietor Kevin Daly.

“He has been very careful and cautious. I admire what he’s done.”

“It was hard to see 29 years of your business get closed down by a pandemic. And I say not by the government, it was the pandemic that closed it down,” said Daly. “I don’t think in Boulder County people would have come out.”

The staff clogged the area near the bar and kitchen and hustled out the food and beers. It just wasn’t an easy place to keep open in the worst of the pandemic’s worries explained Daly.

“It’s an old building with no windows open to the outside. And it’s small and people crowd and they gather and they visit and it’s just not built for pandemics.”

Workers left, many feared getting ill. At other pubs in the small chain it has been difficult.

“People have been rude, we’ve had to monitor masks. It’s scary working with people in the pandemic, you don’t know if you’re going to get sick.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W22z8_0eJ8Seyr00

(credit: CBS)

The Boulder County Board of Health voted Monday to pull back its indoor mask order for most places, except those that may still be subject to state or federal requirements like facilities for at-risk individuals. The unmasking went into effect at 5pm Friday evening. Just before 5, the pub handed out complimentary small beers for a toast. Kevin Daly called their attention and raised a glass.

“While the pandemic may not be over, hopefully this is a new phase. And there’s a lot of hope, so here’s to hope you guys!”

The customers cheered.

“To see people gathered at the bar and raising their glass and celebrating together feels good. It feels like the end of a war,” said Daly.

At the tables and in the booths, people talked about how masking had changed things.

“If you don’t really like being friendly you can kind of just mask up. You don’t have to smile and greet everyone you see,” said customer Brian McNally. But then, “We’ve gotten really used to this anonymity but it’s almost like we’ve forgotten how to be social in the real world.”

There would be a new change to get used to.

“It’s a little uncomfortable honestly to see the servers and everyone without masks because we’ve been so conditioned to fear people without masks,” said Emily Basilio.

Outside, Judy and Dan Vanderhorst walked along Pearl Street window shopping with their masks on.

“I’m a germaphobe,” laughed Judy.

“We’re talking about flus, colds all the active things that are pretty potentially harmful to older people,” Dan said about their potentially greater risk. They have grown used to masks.

“We will be cautious. And if it’s a crowded situation we’ll always have a mask with us,” said Dan.

“Airports, airplanes I think I’ll always wear one on an airplane from now on,” said Judy.

At her table, Cornelia Krahn talked about having plenty of masks, “I have three in my purse.”

Tim Gachot said he wouldn’t mind not having to remember, “I’m excited to go back to just, phone, keys, wallet, and not phone, keys, wallet, mask.”

Daly was glad to see people happy. While they are not yet making money again, he said that was mostly due to inflation. The staff was working together to get food and drinks delivered. Being closed was behind them hopefully for good and now hopefully masking as well.

“It’s just not fun, restaurants and live music aren’t really fun for pandemics. And our pubs are about community and gathering and fun,” said Daly.

Comments / 9

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Northern Colorado Emergency Shelters Open As Temperatures Drop Like A Rock

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Fort Collins has enacted their emergency shelter plan as temperatures are expected to plummet into the negatives at times in the coming days. Cities like Fort Collins are now offering 24 hour warming and overnight shelters to those experiencing homelessness though providers like the Catholic Charities and the Rescue Mission. “We are going to see an increased number of folks seeking access to life saving shelter and services,” said Joe Domko, Regional Director in Larimer County for Catholic Charities. (credit: CBS) In Fort Collins, women and families are asked to seek shelter at Catholic Charities...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Whataburger Opens In Colorado Springs On Wednesday

(CBS4) — Whataburger is returning to Colorado this week — with a new restaurant opening in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. (credit: Whataburger) It will be located at 1310 Interquest Parkway, near the Great Wolf Lodge Hotel, and about a mile from the In-N-Out Burger that opened in 2020. Both burger chains have dedicated fans and officials in Colorado Springs are expecting long lines at the new Whataburger. The new Whataburger opens at 11 a.m. on Feb. 23. It will offer drive-thru service 24/7 and the dining room is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (credit: Whataburger) Whataburger has more than 800 locations in 14 states. According to Westword, there hasn’t been a location in Colorado since the 1970s. There is no word yet on whether the chain plans to open a restaurant in the Denver area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Welton St. Café Fighting To Stay In Five Points

(CBS4) — If you’ve been to Denver’s Five Points neighborhood lately, you’ve probably noticed how much it’s changed. But the owners of Welton St. Café are determined to stay. (credit: CBS) “I love feeding people. I love feeding people,” said Fathima Dickerson, one of the café’s owners. She’s been serving up Southern and Caribbean cooking to locals for decades. But come March, their lease is up, and there is no way they’re leaving the street they’re named after. Fathima has a new spot a block down Welton picked out but it’s totally empty, and getting it ready is going to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. “We have to get plumbing, HVAC, we have to get electrical work, appliances, furniture. We have to build the complete restaurant,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia. (credit: CBS) A GoFundMe campaign to raise money is off to a good start; they’re even selling café merchandise to help. “We’re still holding on to what we believe in,” Dickerson said. “We need community spaces for the black community, where all generations can come and feel like they belong.” The café’s last day at its current location will be March 12. No date has been set to open at the location. (credit: CBS)
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

One Year Ago: Engine On United Flight 328 Broke Apart Over Broomfield Neighborhood

(CBS4) — It has been one year since a United Airlines engine broke apart and caught fire after takeoff, dropping debris on a Colorado neighborhood. United Airlines flight 328 departed Denver International Airport on Feb. 20, 2021, on its way to Honolulu. Debris from the plane fell onto neighborhoods in Broomfield damaging some homes and vehicles. The pilots returned to Denver 24 minutes later. (credit: City & County of Broomfield) “I was shoveling snow last week and found a little more hunk of that carbon fiber sitting on the sidewalk,” said Kirby Klements. “I was like, really?! It’s been a year!” Kirby Klements still...
BROOMFIELD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Boulder County, CO
Government
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
City
Boulder, CO
CBS Denver

CDOT Brings Pedestrian Safety Campaign To Life In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) — Multiple neon signs on display in storefronts along Pearl Street are the start of a brand new campaign in Denver. Cade Arvin, 15, wants to inspire people in a tangible way to drive cautiously, yielding to pedestrians. He knows the struggle firsthand. “I was hit by a car crossing Colfax at the beginning of this year,” said Arvin. “I started crossing and about halfway through the crosswalk I see a car. Then, the car just keeps going and I’m like ‘What are you doing?’ And I’m hit. I’m on the ground.” (credit: CBS) Arvin is helping the Colorado Department of Transportation...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Law Making Lethal Doses Of Fentanyl A Misdemeanor Blamed for Fentanyl Crisis

DENVER (CBS4) – The deaths of five people in Commerce City allegedly from fentanyl has renewed calls by police and prosecutors to change a state law that makes possession of four grams or less of most drugs a misdemeanor. The law applies to hard drugs like cocaine, heroin, meth and fentanyl. Many district attorneys begged lawmakers to carve out fentanyl when they passed the law in 2019 saying two milligrams of fentanyl can kill you and four grams is equal to 13,000 deadly doses. As CBS4 reported at the time, they refused. Representatives Leslie Herod and Shane Sandridge, sponsors of the law,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver PrideFest Returns To Civic Center Park In 2022

DENVER (CBS4) – The Center on Colfax says Denver’s PrideFest will return in 2022. The two-day festival kicks off on June 25 at Civic Center Park. More than 250 exhibitors, 30 food and beverage vendors are expected. The PrideFest parade is scheduled for Sunday at 9:30 a.m. It will span 14 blocks of Colfax Avenue from Cheesman Park to Civic Center. (credit: CBS) Participants can also take part in the Pride 5K . There are some rules to follow, organizers say: All bags, containers and packages are subject to search. No coolers allowed. No outside alcohol allowed. Only factory-sealed, non-alcoholic beverages allowed in the park. No open beverage containers allowed. No glass containers. This includes water bottles. There are free water fountains inside the park at Colfax & Bannock and at 14th & Broadway. Guests will not be allowed to carry alcoholic beverages through the exit gates. No weapons of any type allowed in the park. No marijuana use allowed in the park. Public marijuana use is illegal in Denver. No bicycles or unicycles allowed in the park. Pets should be left at home for their comfort and safety.  
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Teens Restore Car To Lift Up Someone Coming Out Of Homelessness

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – For families coming out of homelessness, getting a car is a reconnection with society. It gives them the freedom to get to work, which helps them maintain stable housing. A high school senior is heading up an effort to save cars that will ultimately save those families. (credit CBS) “I’ve always had a passion for cars,” said Oscar Proffitt, a senior at Stargate School in Thornton. Proffitt is so passionate about cars that he started the Mechanics Lab, a club that focuses on car care. “Everyone of these kids has varying levels of knowledge, and that’s completely okay. We learn...
THORNTON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Arctic Cold Front Arrives, Expect Bitter Cold And Occasional Snow For Days

DENVER (CBS4) – An arctic cold that arrived Monday afternoon will keep the Denver metro area in the deep freeze through Friday. Occasional light snow showers are also expected. It will be dramatic change compared to the weekend when Denver reached 59 degrees on Saturday and 63 on Sunday. With temperatures dropping into the single digits Monday night, it means the city will drop about 60 degrees in about 36 hours. (source: CBS) Although the cold air will be firmly in place by Monday evening, accumulating snow for lower elevations outside of the mountains and foothills will likely wait until later. In fact,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Team Rubicon Tackles Wildfire Risks On Franktown Properties: ‘Try To Be Proactive’

FRANKTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – As local governments around the state are working to protect communities from another wildfire disaster, a group of volunteers is spending the weekend helping homeowners mitigate fire risks around their homes. The three-day effort involves close to 100 volunteers from Team Rubicon who are focusing on more than a dozen properties around Franktown. (credit: CBS) “There’s a lot of high winds out here. There’s a lot of scrub oak and debris on the ground that can really cause a lot of devastation,” said Megan Kaufman, a planning coordinator with Team Rubicon. On Saturday, a chorus of chainsaws filled the air...
FRANKTOWN, CO
CBS Denver

2 Shot & Hospitalized Near Convenience Store In North Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say two people suffered serious injuries from a shooting near the River North Arts District neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to a convenience store at North Downing and Lawrence Streets at around 4 p.m. (credit: CBS) They say the two injured people were taken to the hospital. It’s not clear the circumstances leading up to the shootings. (credit: CBS) Police say the investigation is ongoing.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Popular Boulder County Trails Re-Open Following Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- Friday some of Boulder County’s most accessible and popular trails reopened for the first time since the Marshall Fire. The fire destroyed more than 1,000 structures, most of them homes, in December. “We’re very excited the trail is reopening,” said Wendy Sweet the Executive Director of the Boulder Mountain Bike Alliance. (credit: CBS) She says it’s great that most of the trails on the Marshall Mesa are open again because they are very popular. “It’s one of the closest trail systems in this area for people to be able to get out and enjoy nature and get some exercise,” she...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

WATCH: Fireball Streaks Across Colorado Friday Evening

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Did you happen to see a fireball streak across Colorado’s skies on Friday night? The American Meteor Society says they received 43 reports as of Sunday morning of the celestial event from Colorado, Utah and New Mexico. (credit: Simon Foot/AMS) Some reports state they only saw it for less than a second, while others in Northglenn, Arvada and Denver state the fireball lasted 20 seconds. Simon Foot recorded the action from Arvada. Dani R. also captured video from Northglenn. Further details about the fireball have not been released.
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

‘Some Of The Most Dangerous Avalanche Conditions’ In Colorado Expected With Arctic Storm

(CBS4) – Arctic air is plunging through Colorado, and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center says conditions will “rapidly deteriorate” as new snow falls in the high country. CAIC officials say “we could see some of the most dangerous avalanche conditions of the season” by Wednesday. (credit: CBS) The news isn’t better when it comes to the number of human-triggered avalanches in the last seven days — which stands at 41, CAIC says. “Southwest flow will add and drift new snow on north and easterly facing slopes. On the Avalanche Explorer tool, you can see that those aspects have been the most commonly triggered...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Star-Studded Benefit Concert Aims To Donate $1 Million To Marshall Fire Victims

DENVER (CBS4) – As Marshall Fire survivors continue to pick up the pieces, Colorado leaders are looking to help in a big, musical way. Among those helping is AEG Presents Chairman Emeritus Chuck Morris, and he knows live music. “I am so lucky to have made a career for 48 years in the music business promoting shows and managing bands,” Morris told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. (credit: CBS) That’s why, when the Marshall Fire devastated the Boulder community, he knew he had to give back. “It was like, of course I’m doing a benefit, and I got a lot of my artist friends to donate...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Art Gallery Features Dozens Of Casa Bonita-Inspired Pieces

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Many people hope one of Colorado’s most iconic restaurants reopens this year, but until then the NEXT Gallery is hosting an art show. It features more than 60 pieces inspired by Casa Bonita. (credit: CBS) The art show, in its fifth year, is now open. “There are so many things to draw from. There’s the waterfall, the gorilla and the tower, there’s so much to draw from or paint from,” said Betsy $B Rudolph, an event organizer. (credit: CBS) The art show runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March 6. Find the art show at 6851 W Colfax Avenue, Unit B, in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Plane Skids Off Runway At Aspen Airport

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aspen Airport was closed for some time on President’s Day after a departing plane slid off a runway. No one on board was hurt. (credit: Aspen Airport) The plane ended up skidding into a snowbank. The plane was headed from Aspen to a small airport in Austin, Texas.
ASPEN, CO
CBS Denver

Union Members Voting On Tentative Deal With Safeway And Albertsons

DENVER (CBS4) – Union employees of Safeway and Albertson’s stores in Colorado are voting this week on a tentative agreement with the company. This comes just a month after King Soopers employees went on strike. They were fighting for better pay and benefits. (credit: CBS) Safeway employees’ contracts were also up and there was concern the same thing would happen. With the tentative agreement, it seems the two sides have come to a resolution, at least for the next three years. The union represents more than 5,400 Safeway and Albertsons workers at 67 stores in Colorado and Rock Springs, Wyoming. Union President Kim Cordova says this new contract will ensure that workers receive paid sick leave, fair pay, a safe workplace, and access to affordable health care.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

District Attorney: 5 Deaths At Commerce City Apartment Were Fentanyl Related

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — District Attorney Brian Mason told CBS4 Sunday night the deaths of five adults at an apartment in Commerce City were fentanyl related. Another adult and an infant were taken to the hospital. (credit: CBS) Mason says this problem is a growing concern. “No drug is safe right now. People who are taking drugs and not knowing that fentanyl is laced within them are dying,” Mason said. “Tonight tragically, it appears that five of our fellow citizens died because of it.” Mason described the response to the home as “a nightmare of a scene.” The victims were found dead inside an apartment on the third floor of a complex on 104th Avenue. (credit: CBS) Commerce City Police Department said officers found the victims on a medical call Sunday afternoon. Three women and two men were found dead inside the apartment. Another adult and a four-month old baby were taken to the hospital. The baby is said to be OK. According to the DEA, two milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly. (credit: CBS) RELATED: 5 Found Dead Inside Commerce City Home; Another Adult & Infant Hospitalized
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Two Of The Most Influential Black Pilots ‘United’ In Mission To Diversify Aviation

DENVER (CBS4) – United Airlines is looking to hire the next generation of aviators. As part of Black History Month, the airline hosted a special event at their training center in Denver on Monday. One of the last living Tuskegee airmen in Colorado was there, helping to inspire young Coloradans to take flight. Retired Lt. Colonel James Harvey III is 98 years young. “Let’s face it, I’m old,” he said, getting a good laugh out of the audience. Lt. Col. James Harvey (left) and Capt. Carole Hopson (right) (credit: CBS) His near century of life is an important part of history. “One hundred seventy-nine bomber escort...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
39K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy