HARRISBURG, PA — On Friday, Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter announced that two additional state-directed healthcare strike teams and another long-term care regional support team are providing requested assistance for hospitals and skilled nursing facilities caring for patients with COVID-19. “The Wolf Administration continues to follow through on efforts initiated during the most recent surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations,” Klinepeter said. “While we are seeing cases and hospitalizations trending downward, we know that healthcare workers and hospitals are still caring for a high number of patients. We are providing assistance as it is requested, needed and available.”

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO