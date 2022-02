Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When we have a big event on the calendar, what’s the first task we take care of? Booking a blowout appointment, of course! Making sure that our hair is on point is one of the most important ways to radiate confident energy, and we entrust our tresses to the hands of professionals. After we get our hair done at the salon, we wish that our locks could always look that good. Sadly, the price of getting a blowout weekly is not within budget for most of Us.

HAIR CARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO