High School

Hiland designs winning blueprint on Tuscarawas Valley

By Sports Desk
Knox Pages
 3 days ago

Playing with a winning hand, Hiland trumped Tuscarawas Valley 47-32 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Tuscarawas Valley and Hiland played in a 65-49 game on...

www.knoxpages.com

WOUB

Vinton County tops Jackson behind explosive shooting beyond the arc

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WOUB) — The 4th seeded Vinton County Vikings travelled to Southeastern High School to take on the 5th Seeded Jackson Iron Ladies in the southeast 1 district semifinal. The game started off slow to begin the first quarter. Tegan Bartoe kicked off the scoring nailing back-to-back 3-pointers....
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WOUB

Trimble flies past Symmes Valley; Advance to District Finals

PIKETON, Ohio (WOUB) — The Trimble Lady Tomcats took on the Symmes Valley Vikings in the Southeast 1 bracket district semi-finals. The Tomcats came into this game as the top seed in the tournament, and the Vikings came in as the eight seed. This game was all Trimble from...
TRIMBLE, OH
WTAP

Waterford advances to sectional championship with win over Peebles

PIKETON, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Waterford Lady Wildcats defeated Peebles 50-35 in the semi-final game for Division IV, Section Southeast 2. Waterford and Peebles exchanged scores throughout the first quarter, but Waterford was able to take the lead. The Wildcats held a ten point lead at halftime and were able...
PIKETON, OH
WTAP

Frontier cruises past Shadyside

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Frontier Cougars defeated the Shadyside Tigers in a high school girl’s basketball playoff matchup. The Tigers held the lead over Frontier for a majority of the first quarter, but the Cougars were able to fight back and take a big lead into halftime.
SHADYSIDE, OH
State
Ohio State
South Bend Tribune

What are the best boys basketball sectional matchups next week? Here's 5 of them

SOUTH BEND — The road to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis begins for boys high school basketball teams next week. And South Bend-area squads such as Mishawaka Marian, Penn and Glenn, all three winners of the Northern Indiana Conference are looking for that postseason magic.  The 3A Marian sectional is one of the toughest in Indiana with, area powers playing each other right off of the bat on Tuesday, and compelling matchups lurking for the weekend. ...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTAP

Parkersburg South roll past Linsly

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South Patriots rolled past the Linsly Cadets in high school boy’s basketball action. The Patriots had a strong first half and then continued to be dominant the rest of the game, beating the Cadets 92-66. Cyrus Traugh led the way with 22 points...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Cheddar News

Olympic Medalist Lauren Gibbs on Athlete Mental Health as 2022 Games Come to an End

While the United States were once again among the top nations in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to medal, with the games just ended, the focus turns to the athletes coming home and the mental toll the competition take on them. Lauren Gibbs, the 2018 Team USA silver medalist in bobsledding, joined Cheddar News to give her perspective on this year's games and what the competitors have gone through. “Its definitely a mixed bag, you know? It's like I just had the most incredible athletic experience of my life, but then its like its over in a flash," Gibbs said about the feelings an athlete can go through after finishing. She noted that it's important for them to be vocal and reach out to support networks after the rush of competition ends.
SPORTS
Cleveland.com

St. Vincent-St. Mary goes wire to wire in regular season at No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Vincent-St. Mary started and finished the boys high school basketball regular season as the area’s top-ranked team. That distinction comes with one game to go Monday against Chris Livingston and Oak Hill Academy at the Canton Civic Center before the Fighting Irish begin their OHSAA Division II state title defense in the postseason.
CLEVELAND, OH
Record-Courier

Roosevelt, Garfield, Crestwood, Rootstown and Southeast bowlers advance to district

Bowling teams in Portage County and across the state have turned their focus to the OHSAA season tournaments. The Division I Sectional tournament for local teams competed Friday at North Woods Lanes in Macedonia. Kent Roosevelt senior Matt Richards grabbed the third and final individual qualifying spot to the district tournament following an outstanding morning of...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH

