Sunday morning, officers from the El Paso Police department were called to a local Denny's restaurant responding to a 911 call that involved a fight with weapons. My momma always said, "Nothing good ever happens after 2 a.m." But, from experience I know that little bit of wisdom is especially true at any Denny's Diner, and based on what happened this weekend, I'm right. According to EPPD, "The original comments of the call stated that the suspects had knives, and later witnesses heard possible shots fired." After investigating they uncovered that a 23-year old Hispanic male and three other men were involved in a physical altercation.

EL PASO, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO