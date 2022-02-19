1. Crunchy Vegan Taco Salad

The Lunar New Year brings traditions centered around good fortune and prosperity with friends and family. It is a time to reflect on the previous year and usher in good luck for the coming year. Of course, food is a huge part of this tradition, and who better to show us a classic recipe than acclaimed YouTube chef Angel Wong? Taking to her TikTok, Angel teaches us how to make deep-fried sesame balls with a Nutella filling that are just the crunchy, chewy treat you need. Plus, like other desserts eaten during this time, they represent good luck. And boy, let me tell you, I could use some of that.

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO