1. Crunchy Vegan Taco Salad

By Cassie Sheets
Fremont Tribune
 3 days ago

Getting your five a day will...

fremonttribune.com

Parade

Best Egg Salad Recipe

A great, traditional egg salad should only have a few ingredients. Chopped eggs in a mayonnaise based dressing with salt and pepper. From there the variations are endless to making it something all your own. This classic version is as simple as it gets, but oh so tasty!. How To...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Big Mac Salad – Cheeseburger Salad

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This quick and easy-to-make Big Mac Salad contains all of your favorite flavors from McDonald’s Big Mac burger and serves it as a salad in a bowl. Loaded with...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Deep-Fried Sesame Balls Are the Crunchy, Chewy Treat You Need

The Lunar New Year brings traditions centered around good fortune and prosperity with friends and family. It is a time to reflect on the previous year and usher in good luck for the coming year. Of course, food is a huge part of this tradition, and who better to show us a classic recipe than acclaimed YouTube chef Angel Wong? Taking to her TikTok, Angel teaches us how to make deep-fried sesame balls with a Nutella filling that are just the crunchy, chewy treat you need. Plus, like other desserts eaten during this time, they represent good luck. And boy, let me tell you, I could use some of that.
RECIPES
KTUL

Taco Bell and Klondike bring back Choco Taco

It looks like Taco Bell is trying to steal the spotlight from McDonald’s Shamrock Shake. The fast-food giant is bringing back the Klondike Choco Taco. For those unfamiliar with the dessert item, it's a taco-shaped waffle cone filled with fudge-swirled vanilla ice cream covered in a nutty topping. The...
RESTAURANTS
WLOS.com

Spinach Gorgonzola Salad

LAKE TOXAWAY, N.C. (WLOS) — Spinach Gorgonzola Salad. In a small saucepan, bring 2 cups of water to a simmer. Carefully put the pecans in the simmering water and let simmer for 3-5 minutes. Then drain the water and pat the pecans semi-dry with a paper towel. In a...
LAKE TOXAWAY, NC
NBC Connecticut

Buffalo Chicken and Potato Salad

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for buffalo chicken and potato salad. 2 pounds of Yukon Gold potatoes, cooked, cooled and chopped. 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cooked and chopped. 3 cloves of garlic, chopped. 1/4 cup of blue cheese, chopped. 1/2 cup of scallions, chopped. 1/2 cup of...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Vegan Donuts

Traditional yeasted donuts usually contain eggs, milk, and sometimes butter, but these vegan donuts will even fool your dairy-loving friends and family. If you replace the eggs and dairy that would typically be in a traditional donut recipe with dairy-free alternatives, you can have a donut that’s just as delicious. The key is to make smart swaps! Here’s how to make the best vegan donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Fordham Observer

‘Is That Vegan?’ My Toxic Journey With Veganism

Content warning: restrictive eating. In eighth grade, I fell into a rabbit hole of YouTube videos that led me to veganism. When I found these videos, I was greeted with promises of good health and a diet that could save the world. At only 13 years old, I was hooked and immediately attempted to start my vegan journey. It only lasted around two days, but even so, I was convinced that my diet needed to be changed.
NUTRITION
Click10.com

Tarragon Chicken Salad / Salad

Mix together all ingredients. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve over your favorite simple green salad. Our recipe is below. Build your salad as desired. In a small bowl whisk together olive oil and sherry vinegar (3:1 olive oil to sherry vinegar) and season with salt to make a simple vinaigrette. Dress your salad how you like it and served topped with chicken salad.
RECIPES
WMDT.com

Cooking with Lynn: Lentil salad

47ABC — If you’ve been looking for a recipe that has a bunch of protein in it and is also easy to make, Nutrition Educator Lynn Matava has the recipe for you!. Check out her dish using lentils.
RECIPES
Fremont Tribune

Hurricane

The OG New Orleans cocktail, Hurricanes pack a serious punch thanks to four shots of rum. Sip slowly and judiciously. “I like doing a split base — you get the grassiness of the light rum and the sweetness of the dark rum,” says Mickey Mullins, says Mickey Mullins, beverage director at The Bower in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
One Green Planet

Breakfast Tacos [Vegan]

Pre-heat the oven to 450°F degrees. Toss the prepped potatoes with the oil and seasonings. Spread the potatoes out evenly on a lined baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes, tossing halfway. For the Tofu Scramble:. Crumble the tofu using your hands, until it resembles an egg scramble. Mix together...
RECIPES
Fremont Tribune

How different generations treat their pets

While everyone loves their pets and the joy they bring into households, ManyPets explores the different ways each generation treats and views their pets.
PETS
One Green Planet

Pesto Salad with Chickpeas and Sweet Potatoes [Vegan]

Combine all the ingredients in the blender until they are homogenous. Cut them into cubes, put them in a bowl, season with salt and pepper and add 1 tbsp. oil. Mix them by hand and place them in a pan lined with parchment paper. Bake them at 350°F until golden brown.
RECIPES

