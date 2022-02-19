ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun City, MS

Strong second quarter leads Calhoun City to win

By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette
 3 days ago
Calhoun City's Malaysia Suasti falls away from the ball as she fights for the rebound in second-quarter action against Myrtle on Friday night. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

MYRTLE – Calhoun City went on an 8-0 run to start the second quarter, grabbing a lead that it never gave up in a 49-42 win over Myrtle in the girls Class 2A basketball playoffs on Friday night.

No. 3-ranked Calhoun City (28-1) moves on the the next round and will face Belmont, a 65-22 winner over Choctaw County, on Friday.

"We knew coming in that we were going to have to defend and rebound in order to have a chance in the game," Calhoun City coach Rob Fox said. "I think that the rebounding down the stretch might have been the difference in the game.

"We've also got a few kids that have been here before at this time of the year, and they just love playing the game. It paid off."

Calhoun City turned a 12-8 deficit after a quarter into a 25-22 lead by the half.

The Lady Wildcats ran their advantage up to 10 points, at 36-26, during the third period following a 3-pointer by Ahnizeyah Mays.

However, Myrtle got a basket from Mollie Moody, and Kinsley Gordon got a sweet bounce on the rim and into the net on her 3-pointer that beat the buzzer, trimming the deficit to 36-31 after three quarters.

The Lady Wildcats opened up a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Dream Carnell hit one of two free throws to cut the deficit to four at 44-40 with 1:23 left.

Emma Mayer hit a basket to cut the lead down to four again at 46-42 with less than a minute remaining, but Calhoun City put the issue to rest after that.

Malaysia Suasti was the top scorer for Calhoun City with 14. Makynzy Campbell and Mays scored 9 points each.

Gordon capped a phenomenal basketball career at Myrtle with her game-high 23 points.

Myrtle ends its season with a record of 17-10.

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: Calhoun City's 8-0 start to the second quarter erased a four-point Myrtle lead and gave the Lady Wildcats a lead that they never relinquished.

Point Maker: Suasti had points 14 to lead the Lady Wildcats and hit for 11 first-half points to help establish the lead.

Talking Point: "We played with them, I wish we could have won, but I couldn't be more prouder of them. I told our girls that everybody played tonight and did their job, we just missed a couple of shots here and there, but it just wasn't meant to be." – Myrtle coach Chris Greer

