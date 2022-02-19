H.S. Girls Basketball: Pittston Area scores final 12 points to defeat Holy Redeemer in WVC semifinals

Senior Patriot Amanda Fath rips down a rebound before taking the ball to the hoop scoring her only bucket on the night. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

YATESVILLE — In a game bereft of offensive plays, Kallie Booth and Amanda Fath made the two biggest seconds apart in the final three minutes Friday night.

After the teams combined for just five points in the previous seven minutes, Booth and Fath produced four in three seconds to break open a tight game.

Their baskets came in the middle of Pittston Area scoring the game’s final 12 points to pull out a 40-29 victory over visiting Holy Redeemer in the girls semifinals of the Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament.

The Patriots outscored the Royals 13-1 in the fourth quarter by making three of the only four shots they took from the floor in a fourth quarter full of free throws and occasional turnovers.

Leah Zambetti’s layup was the first basket by either team in almost six minutes and put Pittston Area ahead to stay 30-29 with 3:40 left.

Booth was dribbling out on top of the offense, where Holy Redeemer defenders successfully pestered Patriots ballhandlers throughout the game, when she spotted an opening and broke hard to the basket on the right side.

Fouled while scoring, Booth was unable to convert the three-point play, but Fath was there to grab the rebound and score for a 34-29 lead with 2:33 to play.

“It was the play of the game, outside of Kallie Booth’s drive,” Pittston Area coach Jeff Gregory said of Fath’s putback. “Those were two plays that changed the game.”

Booth’s drive got the sequence started.

“When it comes down to it, Kallie Booth does not want to lose,” Gregory said.

Booth scored a game-high 15 points along with grabbing seven rebounds.

Both teams were struggling from the line as well as having trouble scoring from the field, until Pittston Area made six of eight free throws in the final 1:10.

Daniella Ranieli made three of four, Zambetti hit two then Ava Callahan added one of two.

It was a frustrating way for the game to end for Holy Redeemer, which had the lead and had Pittston Area in foul trouble only to go just 1-for-10 from the line in the fourth quarter.

“If they make their free throws in the fourth quarter, it’s probably a different outcome,” Gregory said.

Pittston Area also contributed to Holy Redeemer’s offensive struggles, holding the Royals without a field goal for the last 9:34.

Zambetti missed just one shot while coming off the bench to score eight points.

Callahan chipped in seven points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Mia Ashton and Jillian DelBalso led Holy Redeemer with eight points each.

The game was tight until Zambetti, Booth and Fath scored the consecutive baskets late.

Pittston Area outscored Holy Redeemer 7-6 in the first quarter, then the Royals outscored the Patriots 11-10 in each of the middle quarters.

There were five ties and Zambetti’s basket created the last of a dozen lead changes.

The rally sets up a meeting of division champions in Saturday’s 6 p.m. WVC Championship game at Wilkes-Barre Area.

Division 1 champion Pittston Area faces Division 2 champion Lake-Lehman, a 42-34 winner over Wilkes-Barre Area in Friday’s opener.

“We’ll have our hands full,” Gregory said.

WVC Semifinals

Pittston Area 40, Holy Redeemer 29

HOLY REDEEMER (29) – Aubrey Curley 2 1-2 7, Aleia Atherton 0 0-2 0, Mia Ashton 1 6-8 8, Jillian DelBalso 2 4-8 8, Paige Kroptavich 0 0-0 0, Megan Albrecht 1 3-6 5, Brooke Kroptavich 0 1-4 1, Angie Corridoni 0 0-0 0, Katie Quinn 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 15-30 29.

PITTSTON AREA (40) – Daniella Ranieli 1 3-4 6, Kallie Booth 5 4-10 15, Ava Callahan 2 1-2 7, Amanda Fath 1 0-0 2, Ava Butcher 0 0-0 0, Leah Zambetti 2 4-4 8, Taylor Baiera 1 0-0 2, Maddie Karp 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 12-20 40.

Holy Redeemer`6`11`11`1 — 29

Pittston Area`7`10`10`13 — 40

Three-point goals – HR 2 (Curley 2), PA 4 (Callahan 2, Ranieli 1, Booth 1).