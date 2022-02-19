ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LOOK: Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki Makes Appearance in Cleveland: NBA All-Star Tracker

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 3 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks are 35-24 heading into the NBA All-Star break thanks to the insane stretch of play Luka Doncic has been on. Over his last five games, Doncic is averaging 39.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field and 47 percent from deep.

“I need some rest, man,” said a smiling Doncic after he torched the New Orleans Pelicans to the tune of 49 points in the final game before the much-needed break.

Doncic will play in the NBA All-Star game on Sunday night as a reserve, but other than that, he doesn’t have much else to do other than rest for a full week. That’s a big plus for a Mavs team closing in on the fourth-seeded Utah Jazz in the Western Conference standing.

Aside from Doncic’s updates, DallasBasketball.com will also be keeping you up-to-date on all other All-Star events throughout the weekend, including the Celebrity and Rising Stars games on Friday, the Three-Point Contest and Dunk Contest on Saturday, and finally, the actually All-Star game itself on Sunday.

So kick back, relax, and let’s have some star-studded fun together this weekend!

FEB 18 DIRK MAKES ALL-STAR WEEKEND APPEARANCE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZz8Z_0eJ7Pm0d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DU55e_0eJ7Pm0d00

Just when Mavs fans thought it couldn't get any better than having Luka Doncic play in Sunday's All-Star game, the legendary Dirk Nowitzki made an appearance in Cleveland for the Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Game. Nowitzki played in 14 All-Star games throughout his 21 seasons in Dallas. It's been nearly three years since Nowitzki called it quits, so it's nice to see the Big German making celebrity appearances from time to time.

FEB 18 NBA ALL-STAR RISING STARS CHALLENGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3156wy_0eJ7Pm0d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGTBA_0eJ7Pm0d00

The Rising Stars Challenge showcases some of the best young talent in the NBA. This year's game tips off on TNT at 8 p.m. central time. The four teams are as follows:

Team (Rick) Barry: Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), Isaac Okoro (Cleveland Cavaliers), Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets), Jae’Sean Tate (Houston Rockets), Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic)

DallasBasketball.com keeps you up-to-date on everything happening with Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and all other events happening on NBA All-Star Weekend.

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

Mavs 11 Games Over .500 at All-Star Break; Luka Doncic Means ‘Real Contenders’?

Luka Lunacy is making us numb - but what about the Mavs in the playoffs?

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Champions Coach Praises Mavs Defense Under Kidd

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra commended the Dallas Mavericks’ defense following his club’s 107-99 loss.

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

Team Isaiah (Thomas): Precious Achiuwa (Toronto Raptors), Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies), Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Sacramento Kings), Jaden Hardy (G League Ignite), Isaiah Stewart (Detroit Pistons)

Team (Gary) Payton: LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago Bulls), Chris Duarte (Indiana Pacers - Injured), Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite), Bones Hyland (Denver Nuggets), Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors), Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves), Davion Mitchell (Sacramento Kings - Injured)

Team (James) Worthy: Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic), MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite), Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Herbert Jones (New Orleans Pelicans), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic)

FEB 18 NBA ALL-STAR CELEBRITY GAME LINEUPS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31RaYK_0eJ7Pm0d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0INz5C_0eJ7Pm0d00

The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will be the first event of All-Star Weekend. It will tip-off at 6 p.m. central time on ESPN. The two teams will be coached by NBA legends Bill Walton and Dominique Wilkins.

Team Walton features: Jimmie Allen, Brittney Elena, Machine Gun Kelly, Dearica Hamby, Noah Carlock, Nyjah Huston, Matt James, Quavo, Ranveer Singh and Alex Toussaint.

Team Wilkins features: Anuel AA, Mayor Justin Bibb, Kane Brown, Myles Garrett, Booby Gibson, Tiffany Haddish, Jack Harlow, Crissa Jackson, Anjali Ranadivé and Gianmarco Tamberi

UPDATE: Team Walton takes down Team Wilkins, 65-51. Alex Toussaint won the Celebrity Game MVP by scoring 18 points. And although Myles Garrett was on the losing team, he showed enough to make us ponder what it would be like if he decided to play center for the Mavs - his favorite team.

FEB 18 JOIN OUR ALL-STAR EVEN WATCH PARTIES

Join our free Mavs Step Back Discord to access our interactive watch parties via the Playback app.

