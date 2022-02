Click here to read the full article. You can always count on Ashanti to show up and show out. The R&B songstress was one of the many stars to pop out for the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland, Ohio, this past weekend. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) On Monday, the “Coach Carter” star took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her fashionable fit for the weekend festivities. In the carousel images, Ashanti poses in a Cropped Zebra Print Bomber Jacket by Dolce & Gabbana. The satin outwear is complete with a...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 19 MINUTES AGO